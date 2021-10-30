As Taiwan goes, so does the world





Golda Meir said, “If someone tells you they want to kill you, believe them. Xi Jinping is telling the West exactly what he wants to do in Taiwan. Yet the Biden administration doesn’t seem to believe it. Xi made it clear that a forced unification of Taiwan with the mainland was an option. He has already destroyed Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy. He threatened Australia, India, the Philippines and Vietnam while militarizing the SouthChinaSea. But Taiwan is the key. For the Chinese Communist Party, an independent and democratic Taiwan represents a century of humiliation. Taking control of Taiwan is also the key to establishing Beijing’s hegemony over the most vital areas of the Pacific. Xi may have found his mark in the Biden administration. It has increased the flights of warplanes in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone sinceJoe bidenentered the Oval Office. After the fall of Kabul, these military flights increased exponentially. The message is not subtle: the United States abruptly abandoned an ally after 20 years of war; what makes you think he would come to the aid of a small island and risk Seattle for Taipei? The answer will determine the course of world history for the next century. >>> One China, two national days and 152 fighter planes The Biden administration is equivocal in defending American values ​​and American world leadership. But China is not invincible. Its population is aging and growing at its slowest rate since the 1950s. It has dumped environmental waste over vast swathes of its homeland. Its oil or gas reserves are insufficient. Its economic growth, although impressive, is slowing. Beijing’s external efforts are subordinate to its internal security priority. The country is torn apart by industrial unrest and its leaders are corrupt. As former Defense Secretary Robert Gates wrote, “China’s leaders are terrified of their own people.” China’s neighbors remember a thousand years of aggression and Chinese imperialism. Over the past 60 years, China has waged wars with Vietnam (it lost) and India. Strengthening those nations and others that distrust the new mandarins of Japan, Australia, the Philippines and, to a lesser extent, the French and the British weakens Beijing. Again, however, the key is Taiwan. Strengthening Taiwan must be an American priority. The United States must ensure that the cost of invading 110 miles of ocean is so high that a Chinese military failure could bring down the fragile edifice of the Communist Party. Or, at the very least, end Xi’s dictatorship. Conceptually, it is not difficult. This means backing up the island with layers of redundant denial systems such as anti-ship and anti-aircraft mines and missiles. We can help Taiwanese in the development of artificial intelligence programs that can both disrupt Chinese systems and make it easier to detect indications and warnings of an impending Chinese threat. The Taiwanese can fortify their own island by hardening their food, ammunition and fuel storage infrastructure to guard against the possibility that a US task force will not reach them in time. They must be able to mobilize their population and increase defense spending. This is not rocket science. If China cannot intimidate or capture the island, its hegemonic plans for the Pacific are in jeopardy.

