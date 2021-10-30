The 10 ambassadors not invited to the Republic Day ceremony for the presidency

* Photo: Anadolu Agency (AA)

President and Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan received greetings and congratulations at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Republic Day on October 29.

Ambassadors from 10 countries, including those from the United States, Germany, France and Canada, who had called for the release of jailed businessman Osman Kavala were not invited to the ceremony. The ambassadors were reportedly informed that they would not be invited.

As reported by Gazete Duvar, Speaker of Parliament Mustafa entop, Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Vice President Fuat Oktay, members of the presidential cabinet first expressed their greetings.

Who are the 10 ambassadors? From which countries?

The following 10 ambassadors who called for the release of jailed businessman Osman Kavala in a statement on October 18 were reportedly not invited to the ceremony at the presidential complex: David M. Satterfield Unites States of America (USA), Jrgen Schulz Germany, Herve Magro France, Merjanne de Kwaasteniet Netherlands, Erling Skjonsberg Norway, Wendy Hinton New Zealand, Jamal Khokhar Canada, Ari Maki Philippines, Danny Annan Denmark, Staffan Herrstrm Sweden.

As reported by the ANKA news agency, these countries were not represented at any level during the ceremony. The ceremony was also not attended by Religious Affairs President Ali Erba, according to reports.

What happened?

October 18, 2021 marked the fourth year since the arrest of businessman and rights activist Osman Kavala in Turkey.

On this occasion, the embassies of 10 countries issued a written declaration calling for his release, with specific reference to the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning his case.

Shortly after this statement was shared with the public, some ministers and ruling politicians from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) denounced it. State agency Anadolu (AA) also reported that ambassadors from the 10 countries were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for their statement calling for the release of Osman Kavala.

AKP chairman and chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan also criticized ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, who had called for the release of Osman Kavala.

“Why are these 10 ambassadors making this statement?” Those who defend this rest of [George] Soros is trying to get him released, “Erdoan said during his visit to Africa and briefly added:” I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting these. in our country. […] Is this your place to teach in Turkey? Who are you?”

“The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has made a decision. It wants to condemn Turkey for this remnant of Soros,” Erdoan noted. “Are you freeing bandits, killers or terrorists in your country?

In response to these remarks, Osman Kavala texted from prison and briefly said: “In these circumstances, as there is no possibility of a fair trial left, I believe that my participation in the hearings and the presentation of a defense would no longer make sense. “

In another speech on October 23, Erdoan said “he had ordered 10 ambassadors to be declared persona non grata”.

“I gave the necessary instructions to our foreign minister. I told him what to do. I said you would deal with these 10 ambassadors being declared persona non grata as soon as possible,” Erdoan said. .

AKP President and Chairman Erdoan added that “ambassadors should leave the country if they do not understand Turkey”.

After Erdoan announced that 10 ambassadors who called for the release of Osman Kavala would be declared “personae non gratae” in Turkey, a new development occurred on October 25.

The United States Embassy in Turkey posted a brief message on its Twitter account, stating in Turkish and English: “In response to questions regarding the October 18 statement, the United States notes that it is complying with the statement. Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. “

“Without prejudice to their privileges and immunities, it is the duty of all persons benefiting from these privileges and immunities to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have the duty not to interfere in affairs. interior of that state “, Article 41/1 of the Convention says.

