MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough criticizes the Wall Street Journal for publishing Trump’s letter: “Wow! That’s bull”





MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tore up the Wall Street Journal for publishing a letter filled with lies from Donald Trump, then attempting to clean up the mess with a fact check a day later.

The right-wing newspaper refuted some of the claims of the twice impeached single-term president on Thursday after he was sharply criticized for publishing the letter in the first place, and the two “Morning Joe” hosts slammed the Journal for taking the photos during his fact-checking to “media clerics” who allegedly pushed “the false allegations of collusion with Russia”.

“Wow, that’s bull,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Scarborough burst out laughing at the newspaper’s tone after publishing Trump’s conspiracy theories.

“If you can ignore the gratuitous kind of virtue pointed out to most die-hard Trump readers on the quote ‘Russian hoax collusion is slim’, and if you can ignore the media that disparages the top, which you find at the heart of this editorial is the deepening of Donald Trump’s conspiracy allegations, ”Scarborough said. “They go state by state, and they point out that, yes, and I agree with what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did, I had questions with them at the time. I said that here, but they raise in the Supreme Court and put those votes aside, it has no impact, and it has been the subject of one claim after another and another and has shown that the theories of the conspiracy were all lies. “

The fact-checking pointed out that Trump lies so often that it’s impossible for the media to follow, and Scarborough said those lies distort reality for supporters of the ex-president.

“You just can’t follow the lies, so either you let the lie be a fact or you spend all of your time trying to refute its outrageous lies,” Scarborough said. “I find this with my friends chasing conspiracy theories, you refute a claim and then they say, ‘Yeah, what about the Italian guy? You refute the Italian, he says, “But what about in Georgia when they picked up, they picked up this thing from below,” and you refute that lie, then they make up another one. It’s a never-ending shot – a mole of lies and conspiracy theories. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/10/29/msnbcs-joe-scarborough-slams-the-wall-street-journal-for-running-letter-wow-this-is-bull_partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos