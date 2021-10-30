Prime Minister Modi meets with EU leaders on trade, security and Afghanistan: La Tribune Inde





Sandeep Dikshit NEW TRIBUNE SERVICE New Delhi, October 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with key European Union (EU) leaders on Friday, marking a culmination in India’s efforts to cultivate the bloc of 27 member countries to forge closer links in security, commerce, connectivity and education. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Rome earlier today to attend the G20 summit from Saturday, had a “productive interaction” with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen . Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a ceremony at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on Friday. PTI India has more convergence issues with the EU since China started flexing its muscles in the South China Sea. Also during the Covid period, the EU and India were hit by over-reliance on supply chains from China. Regarding Afghanistan too, India and the EU are on the same page on vital issues such as inclusion in governance and not allowing the country to breed terrorist groups targeting d ‘other countries. Prime Minister Modi, during his talks, addressed trade, commerce, culture and the environment. “The leaders discussed ways to improve economic and people-to-people ties aimed at creating a better planet,” the PMO tweeted. The Prime Minister described his meeting with EU leaders was described as “wonderful” during which they had in-depth discussions on deepening India-EU friendship. Michel said India has a key role to play in the green transition and mentioned the EU-India strategic partnership, the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific as the main topics of discussion. Security-related convergence with the EU is set to develop after unveiling an Indo-Pacific strategy that followed similar positions taken by France and Germany. A boost to the free trade agreement was also discussed, according to Leyen. “We agreed that our trade negotiators would start working. We will deepen our cooperation on climate, including on innovation and technology. Looking forward to cooperating in the Indo-Pacific, ”she said. She also praised India for its “excellent progress” in immunization and for resuming vaccine exports. “We must join forces to help immunize the world and defeat the global pandemic,” Leyen said. The 15th India-EU summit was held in virtual mode in July 2020. Prime Minister Modi also subsequently held the first in-person meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi during which the two leaders had lengthy talks on the diversification of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister will be in Rome and Vatican City from October 29-31 to participate in the G-20 Summit and meet with the Pope and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “Maja ma chho”, said the Prime Minister to the Indians New Delhi: The fight of Covid and the farmers required a carefully organized crowd in Rome for interaction with Prime Minister Modi, but the exuberance did not abate as it was greeted with vigorous chants of “Bharat Mata ki jai And “Modi-Modi” by local Indians. After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Piazza Gandhi, the Prime Minister interacted with some Indians, one of whom was heard asking: “Narendra bhai, khem chho” (How are you Narendra bhai?). “Maja ma chho” (I’m fine), replied the prime minister, who was captured on a video released by the PMO. The prime minister also addressed a crowd largely from his home state of Gujarati. – TNS

