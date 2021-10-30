I’ve never seen a cricket nation rise so quickly as Afghanistan: Imran Khan





He said Afghans have a bright future in sight with the abundance of talent in their country.

Imran Khan. (Photo source: Twitter)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was impressed with the growth of Afghan cricket over the past decade. The team, led by Mohammad Nabi, didn’t have to go through the playoffs as they secured a direct qualification for the Super 12 of the 2021 T20 World Cup. They started their campaign with a resounding 130-race victory. on Kyle Coetzers Scotland.

Afghans gave Pakistan a hard time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. But in the end, the Men in Green defeated Nabis Afghanistan by five wickets. Khan, also a former Pakistani all-rounder, praised Babar Azam and Co. for their strong performance on Friday night.

But he did not forget to praise Afghanistan for its meteoric rise to the highest level. The veteran said Afghans have a bright future in sight with the abundance of talent in their country.

Khan took to Twitter and wrote, Congratulations to Team Pakistan. Awesome cricket by Team Afghanistan. I have never seen a cricket nation grow as quickly as Afghanistan in international cricket and become so competitive. With this competitive spirit and talent, the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan.

After the game, Nabi felt that a score of around 150 would have posed a threat to Pakistan on the relatively slow Dubai track. He also praised Asif Ali, who beat Karim Janat for four sixes in the penultimate to bring Pakistan home.

We did not start well but the total on the board was correct for this field. We discussed that 150 would be a good score so we dug deep. And then got some points in the last overs. I think three spinners are enough.

Rashid played at the right time and we tried to deepen the game. Asif Ali played very well in the 19th. Lots of positives from today’s game. We fought really well until the end, added Rashid.

The Afghans are next set to face Namibia on Sunday, October 31 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Namibia will also enter the game after beating Scotland by four wickets on Wednesday at the same venue.

