Capitol attack panel faces pivotal moment as Trump allies with Stonewall | Attack on the US Capitol





The special House committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill faces a pivotal moment as resistance from key Trump administration aides threatens to undermine their efforts to uncover the extent of former presidents’ involvement in the insurrection of January 6.

The select committee remains in the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation which now encompasses at least five different lines of inquiry, whether Donald Trump abused the presidency to re-establish himself in power or coordinated with the organizers of extreme right-wing rallies.

But unless House investigators manage to secure documents and testimony from Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in the coming weeks, the more pressing questions about the role from Trump on Jan.6 could go unanswered, two sources said.

The select committee appointed its gold team to examine the extent of Trump’s personal involvement in the events that left five dead and more than 140 injured as his supporters stormed the Capitol on his behalf, the sources said.

One of the main goals of the investigation is whether Trump had prior knowledge of the insurgency, the sources said, because if they uncover evidence of a plot to violently stop the certification of Joe Bidens’ election victory , it could constitute a crime.

But presenting this kind of case, which would then guide Congress on how to draft laws to avoid a repeat of the attack on the Capitol, may be impossible without a clear overview of the Trump movements inside the White House at the both Jan. 6 and days before, sources said.

The select committee, the sources said, does indeed need to know what key Trump aides know about what the former president thought would allow him to stay in office and whether that extended to encouraging surrogates to physically stop certification.

To that end, House investigators last month assigned Meadows, his deputy Dan Scavino, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and Department of Defense aide Kash Patel, while asking the National Archives to turn over Trump’s White House files.

Meadows is of particular interest as he remained by Trump’s side during the attack on Capitol Hill and, in the final weeks of the administration, participated in the Jan.6 policy meetings with the former president.

Former chief strategist Bannon was also subpoenaed for documents and testimony as he was in constant contact with Trump in the days leading up to the Capitol attack and was instrumental in shaping the legal arguments for that Pence returns Trump to power.

Bannon also appeared to have prior knowledge of the attack on Capitol Hill, which former White House aides said would not have escaped Trump’s attention. Hell is going to break loose tomorrow, Bannon said on his War Room podcast the day before the insurgency.

The select committee, meanwhile, also asked the National Archives for Trump’s White House documents, as they are the keeper of visitor logs and Oval Office memoranda that could shed light on any interactions Trump had with him. Meadows and Bannon.

But under orders from Trump to defy subpoenas for reasons of executive privilege, the select committee has yet to obtain documents or testimony from the four assistants, while the National Archives is unable to release documents. records until Trump’s trial on the matter is resolved.

The collective efforts of Trump and his aides mean that unless House investigators find a way around the impasse, the gold team may ultimately find themselves unable to find out whether January 6 was an insurgency. sponsored by the White House.

Bannon, for example, was referred last week to the Justice Department for prosecution after defying his subpoena in its entirety, but a source in the US Attorney’s Office warned that a decision on his case could take months. of deliberations.

The delay stems in part from the fact that the Justice Department is now considering whether it can successfully obtain an indictment in the Bannon case and is indifferent to select committees that must complete a report before the mid-term of 2022 , the source said.

The US attorney’s office, the source added, may not be able to prosecute Bannon until the Justice Department first resolves the other constitutional complaints raised by Trump in his lawsuit against the National Archives.

Overall, the staff of the Gold team are now starting to think that the most likely route to securing Trump’s White House documents is not through the President’s former aides, but through the Archives’ request. national, since Biden has the final say on executive privilege.

Yet given Trump’s pending lawsuit against the National Archives, a move described by a source close to Trump’s legal effort as a way to thwart the investigation, the select committee may be running out of time before it can consider the cases. documents.

Tim Mulvey, a spokesperson for the select committee, dismissed internal concerns on Friday, saying in a statement: While we will not comment on the details of our investigation, we are moving quickly to find out the facts, get answers for the American people. , and make legislative recommendations to help ensure that nothing like January 6 happens again.

The select committee will not be derailed by those seeking to obstruct our investigation, and we will not be distracted by anonymous sources posing as experts and insiders, Mulvey added.

Select committees struggle to enforce orders against Trump aides shows the lack of bite carried by congressional subpoenas, with its power systematically eroded by a Trump administration which has found, since 2016, that the challenge is ‘results in low penalties.

But the difficulty of obtaining official White House documents from Trump, either through the president’s former aides or even through the National Archives, also underscores how much of what could be the leads to most important investigation seems to be hanging by a thread.

The select committee was successful in obtaining information elsewhere, including from people linked to the organization Women for America First, which backs Trump and which planned the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, which was cited to appear earlier in October.

House investigators also heard voluminous testimony from former Trump acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen over seven hours of voluntary testimony, which could help the gold team establish whether the former president exercised illegal pressure on the Ministry of Justice.

But without knowing what key Trump aides know of the former president’s connections to the attack on Capitol Hill, the sources said, it could mean Congress is unable to write legislation to avoid a different effort to stop certification in 2024.

