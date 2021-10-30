Kinzinger steps down from Congress and promises ‘broader nationwide fight’ against Trumpism





There is little to no desire to bridge our differences, and unity is no longer a word we use, Kinzinger said. It’s also become increasingly clear that to break the narrative, I can’t focus on both a Congressional re-election and a larger nationwide fight at the same time.

Kinzinger, who is friends with LaHood, had to face a strong chance of returning to Congress after spending much of his later years criticizing the president, who still holds an iron grip on the GOP electorate.

And even before the Democrats appeared on a new congressional map, it was clear that they were planning to dismantle as many Red Districts as possible, round up the incumbents, or carve out their homes in the new districts that most closely resembled their old seats. GOP reps Mike Bost and Mary Miller are also looping through a southern district.

Some Kinzingers colleagues were quick to note that his decision did not surprise them at all.

I liked Adam because he served our country well, but his opinions and votes did not align with the Conservatives’ goals or guidelines, especially with the radical socialist agenda we are struggling with today, said the representing Ralph Norman (RS.C.), member of the House Freedom Caucus.

And Trump was quick to celebrate the news in an emailed statement to reporters: 2 down, 8 to go! he wrote.

Questions about Kinzinger’s fate in Congress have swirled for months as he leaned fiercely at his criticisms of Trump as well as some of his own GOP colleagues. His decision to join the select committee on January 6, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was appointed, further complicated his relationship with Congress.

Far-right conservatives with whom Kinzinger was once aligned have welcomed his move.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus held press conferences calling on GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to endorse a conference resolution that would have effectively removed Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Another prominent critic of Trump, of their committee missions for taking their seats on the panel examining the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Unfortunately, since I came to Congress in January, I have seen with my own eyes that Reps Kinzinger and Cheney have done more to harm the Republican Conference than to help them by working for Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, said Lauren Boebert. (R-Colo.) In late July during the push to remove Kinzinger. These members of Parliament should not be allowed to attend our private, in camera meetings … why can he participate in these conversations while he returns to talk to the opposition?

And first-year Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) In a statement called Kinzinger a traitor to the Republican Party for his opposition to Trump.

Kinzinger also hit back against some of his fiercest critics, launching his Country First PAC, designed to help other GOP candidates who voted to impeach Trump.

Although Kinzinger decried both Democrats and Republicans in his prerecorded remarks Friday for appealing to their parties for “the most motivated and extreme elements,” he appeared to refer specifically to Trump’s political style and divisions fomented by the electoral falsehoods of the former presidents.

“We have enabled rulers to come to power, by selling the false premise that strength comes from the degradation of others and the dehumanization of those who look, act or think differently from us,” he said. “As a country we have fallen for these lies. And now we are faced with a poisoned country filled with indignation blinding our ability to achieve true strength.”

Gonzalez already announced his retirement last month long before Ohio completed its redistribution process. He has already faced a challenge from former Trump official Max Miller.

The other eight Republicans in favor of impeachment have mixed re-election prospects. Cheney has a challenger approved by the former president. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has a well-funded opponent. Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse from Washington and Representative David Valadao from California live in states with multi-party primaries that could increase their chances.

Representatives Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan and John Katko of New York all reside in states that have not yet completed their redistribution process.

Kinzinger, first elected in 2010, is a former Air Force pilot who relied heavily on his military background during his first campaign. And he is no stranger to unfavorable redistribution. Ten years ago, he was drawn to Republican Representative Don Manzullo, who was twice his age and had previously represented more of today’s territory. Kinzinger beat Manzullo in a primary, anyway, 54 percent to 46 percent.

While his retirement serves as a further sign to Republicans that there is less room in the GOP for those who have chosen to break up with Trump, even outside of office, Kinzinger says he’s not done yet. And he hasn’t ruled out offers for other higher positions, including the governor’s seat, the Senate or potentially beyond.

I want to clarify: this is not the end of my political future, but the beginning, he said in the video.

