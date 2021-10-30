Politics
Briton Boris Johnson warns of climate, recalls fall of Roman Empire ahead of G20 summit: the Tribune India
Rome, October 30
World leaders must step up the fight against climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday, saying world civilization could collapse as quickly as the old Roman Empire unless more is done.
Speaking just hours before leaders of the Group of 20 major economies began a two-day meeting in Italy, Johnson said future generations risked hunger, conflict and mass migration if progress was not made. steps taken to combat climate change.
“There is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality that we have to face,” he told reporters as he traveled to Rome for the G20 summit, warning that living conditions could quickly deteriorate without a collective change of course.
“You saw it with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire and I’m afraid to say that’s true today.”
This is the first time in two years that most G20 leaders feel able to hold face-to-face discussions as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede in many countries.
The health crisis and economic recovery are high on the agenda, but the most vital and difficult debate will focus on how far leaders want to go to reduce greenhouse gases and help countries. the poorest to face global warming.
The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for over 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 60% of its population and around 80% of carbon emissions .
Many leaders in Rome, including US President Joe Biden, will travel to Scotland immediately afterwards for a UN climate summit.
Known as COP26, it is considered vital in dealing with the threat of rising temperatures and consequences such as rising sea levels, more powerful storms, more severe flooding in some areas and more severe droughts in others.
“On the eve of the COP26 in Glasgow, all roads to success pass through Rome,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday.
MISSING LEADERS
However, expectations of major progress have been clouded by the decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay at home, unlike the vast majority of their counterparts, and to attend only by video link.
Biden’s own hopes of showing that his country is now at the forefront of the fight against global warming took a hit after he failed to convince his fellow Democrats this week to unite behind an agenda. economic and environmental spending of $ 1.85 trillion.
A draft final statement seen by Reuters said G20 leaders would commit to taking urgent action to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), without taking d ‘legally binding commitments.
The first day of talks, taking place in a futuristic convention center called ‘The Cloud’, will focus on the global economy and the response to the pandemic.
Fears about rising energy prices and stretched supply chains will be addressed. Leaders were to approve plans to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to tackle future pandemics.
“We hope that we can lay the groundwork for more countries to ensure a wider distribution of vaccines,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday after a joint meeting between ministers of G20 Health and Finance.
“This is a global crisis that demands global solutions. It was also expected that there would be a lot of diplomacy on the sidelines, with many bilateral meetings scheduled, while the leaders of the United States, Britain, Germany and France were expected to hold. four-party talks on Iran.
Rome has been placed on high security alert, with up to 6,000 police and around 500 troops deployed to maintain order.
Two protest rallies were allowed during the day, but protesters will be kept away from the center of the summit, located in a suburb built by 20th-century fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Reuters
