TLP warned of new violation of law – Journal





High-level security forum approves talks with banned group Marchers reach Wazirabad Rangers draw red line to stop protesters

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday gave the government a green signal for talks with outlaw Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on ending his march to the federal capital, but stressed that he there would be no compromise on the crimes committed by the group.

The NSC meeting was held to discuss the situation resulting from the TLP’s march to lobby its demands and the strategy to address them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting attended by members of the Federal Cabinet, the National Security Advisor, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the heads of the three services, the heads of inter-service intelligence , the intelligence office and the federal investigative agency, and senior civilian officials and military officers.

Participants approved the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the bounds of the law, without offering leniency for crimes committed by TLP agents, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

At least four police officers were killed in attacks by TLP workers and dozens more were injured, six seriously.

The group is demanding the release of its leader Saad Rizvi, detained since April following violent TLP demonstrations, and the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country. There is currently no French ambassador in the country. The post has been vacant since the previous one retired a few months ago. Pakistan does not have an ambassador in Paris either.

The PMO further stated that the Committee decided not to tolerate any further violations of the law by this banned group.

Prime Minister Khan, taking into account the recommendation given by the higher security organ, ordered the authorities to take the necessary measures and actions to uphold the law and protect the interests of the state and the public.

He stressed that no group or entity would be allowed to disrupt public life or use violence to put pressure on the government.

According to a source, the prime minister said Saad Rizvi would not be released.

Government officials spoke to the group through him for whom he was reportedly taken to Islamabad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, speaking at a press conference after the meeting, said the government wanted to amicably resolve the issue of the protest march, which disrupted life in several towns in the Punjab for two weeks.

Ahmed said he and Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri would resume negotiations with the TLP later in the evening.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, at a separate press conference, said the government would not succumb to TLP blackmail despite inviting it for a dialogue.

I tell the demonstrators to go home. Their families should also call them back. The state will be unrestrained in its actions to assert its mandate, he warned.

Prime Minister Khan is expected to deliver a televised speech on Saturday or Sunday depending on how the situation develops.

The federal government has, under article 147 of the Constitution, which aims to give the powers of a province to the federal government, made the Punjab police available to the Rangers, a paramilitary force. The Rangers were given powers to manage the TLP march under section 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act which deals with the use of armed forces and civilian armed forces to prevent terrorism.

The NSC warned that states’ desire for an amicable resolution of the matter may not be taken as a sign of weakness.

The TLP, he noted, was deliberately employing violence against public property, state officials and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and this would not be tolerated. All state organs are ready to act according to the law to protect the life and property of citizens, he said.

The Committee took note of the measures taken by the government in international forums to combat blasphemy.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Rangers declared a 500-meter area near the Chenab Bridge as a red line following reports that a large TLP rally reached Wazirabad on Friday.

Law enforcement officials have been put on alert for an expected massive clash at the Chenab River crossing point where an additional force of Rangers and Punjab police has been dispatched.

It was reported that thousands of TLP workers banned on Friday continued to march from Gujranwala and staged a sit-in in Wazirabad to spend the night there.

They would resume their march from Wazirabad on Saturday (today) to cross the Chenab River Bridge which has been heavily barricaded by placing containers and heavy vehicles with strict warnings from Punjab Rangers to avoid entering the red line.

Asif Chaudhry from Lahore also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, October 30, 2021

