Turkey prepares to launch offensive by deploying troops to Syrian border – world news





Speaking on condition of anonymity, some Turkish officials told Bloomberg on Wednesday that the main goal of the planned offensive is to ensure that two-thirds of Turkey’s 560-mile border with Syria is free from the presence of Kurdish forces. Ankara’s move could also help the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, boost his internal support and put pressure on the United States and Russia to pacify Kurdish forces, officials added. Officials also noted that Ankara intended to capture areas south of Kobani town in order to unite the territories under its control to the west and east of the Euphrates River, reported Sputnik. Another potential target for the Turkish authorities could be the Menagh airfield, over which the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces, banned in Turkey, have seized power. On October 13, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlud Cavusoglu asserted that Russia and the United States had failed to fulfill their obligations and had failed to extricate northern Syria from Kurdish militant units. Later, on October 21, the Turkish president threatened that the country’s armed forces would use heavy weapons to solve the problem and “not leave the situation as it is.” Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces on Syria’s border territory as illegal, calling on Ankara to withdraw its troops. On numerous occasions, the Syrian people have also organized mass demonstrations in the province of Aleppo, in northwestern Syria, to denounce the presence of the Turkish occupation forces in this conflict-ridden Arab country and demand their complete withdrawal from Syrian soil. Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeastern Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push back fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG ) away from border areas. Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has sought to create an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. Turkey has played a major role in supporting terrorists in Syria since a major foreign-backed insurgency took the country over a decade ago. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials said the government in Damascus would respond with all legitimate means available to the ongoing ground offensive by Turkish forces and militants allied with Takfiri in the northern part of the Arab country. ravaged by war.

