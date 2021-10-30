G20: Indias Modi will meet Pope Francis for the first time | News | DW





The first meeting between Pope Francis and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend is described as a potentially thorny meeting. Francis will receive Modi at the Vatican on Saturday amid accusations of increasing levels of discrimination against religious minorities in India since the Hindu nationalist politician took office in 2014. The Pope is also expected to set the stage for a long-awaited official visit to India, which Catholic media say is being delayed by Modi’s refusal to set a date. The last time a pope visited nearly 28 million Christians in India was in 1999. Modi stirs up divisions India’s population of 1.4 billion is made up of various ethnicities and religions. While the country has long been plagued by communal tensions, Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are accused of fueling increased discrimination and violence against people of other faiths. While Muslims, who make up around 14% of the population, have borne the brunt, Christians, who represent just over 2%, also reported an increase in reported violent attacks. More than 300 violent incidents have been recorded this year, according to an NGO group report released this month, claiming that Christians are seeking to forcibly convert Hindus. The report says Christians are persecuted by Hindu nationalist groups in 21 of the 28 states, most of which are led by the BJP. Christianity is India’s third largest religion after Hinduism and Islam, with around 27.8 million followers The recent violence includes an attack earlier this month on a Christian prayer house in northern Uttarakhand state, which the local BJP leader accused of staging “suspicious rallies”. In March, a mob of Hindu radicals in central Chhattisgarh state attacked around 150 people in a church with axes, stones and wooden batons. Eight people were seriously injured, according to reports. In August in the same state, a mob of around 100 beat up a pastor and ransacked his home. A month later, a mob broke into a police station and assaulted a priest who was being questioned. Catholic bishops demand an end to violence In recent days, Catholic bishops in India have demanded that national and state governments take firm action against the growing persecution and violence against Christians. At least three BJP-led states have passed legislation to prevent “forced conversion,” and dozens of people have been arrested. Others plan to follow suit, especially in the southern state of Karnataka, where priests have demonstrated. The Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati, Thomas Menamparampil, recently described the Hindu or Hindutva nationalist movement as “a vicious form of nationalism”. In the online magazine Indian currents, he wrote that the Hindutva and the BJP, as well as powerful businessmen, “developed the art of using religious and cultural symbols to mobilize crowds to win elections and promote their own interests. “. The national debate now revolves exclusively around “what this club considers important: not development and well-being, but profits and privileges,” added Menamparampil. Modi’s government has rejected a Hindu program and insists that people of all religions have equal rights. After the G20 rally, Modi is due to leave for Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit. mm / sri (AFP, KNA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/g20-indias-modi-to-meet-pope-francis-for-first-time/a-59670240 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

