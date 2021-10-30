True Democracy – People are masters of their country





How is democracy defined? What makes a system democratic or not? Is the Chinese political system democratic? Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, addressed the issues at a central conference on the work of the People's Congress earlier this month. He offered an overview of how democracy works in the country: President Xi stressed the imperative of further promoting democracy as a whole which enables the Chinese people to be widely involved in national governance. Democracy is not an ornament to be used for decoration, it must be used to solve the problems that the people want to solve, he stressed, The key to democracy in a country lies in the fact that the people rule the country, depending on whether the people have the right to vote and, more importantly, whether the people have the right to wide participation. If the people are only awake to vote but go into a period of sleep soon after, if they receive song and dance during the campaign but have no say after the election, or s 'he is favored during canvassing but is left out after the elections, such a democracy is not a true democracy, he added. Democracy is a right enjoyed by all the peoples of the world, not a privilege reserved for a small minority of countries. Whether a country is democratic or not should be judged by its own people, not by a handful of outsiders, President Xi said, adding whether or not a member of the international community is democratic must be judged together by the international community, and not by a Pharisaic minority. There are many ways to achieve democracy, and there is no one model, President Xi said. It is inherently undemocratic to use a single yardstick to measure the different political systems of the world and to examine mankind's rich political civilization with a monochrome eye. In the Chinese political system, the people exercise state power through the National People's Congress, the country's highest legislature and local people's congresses at different levels, ensuring that their interests are taken into account in the decision making process. The People's Congress System has provided an important institutional guarantee for the Chinese people, led by the CCP, to create the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability over the past 60 years, especially in China. during the four decades of reform and opening up. up. While stressing that the People's Democracy as a whole in China is the broadest, most genuine and most effective socialist democracy that protects the fundamental interests of the people, President Xi called for efforts to further promote the principle of management of the country by the people in national governance and reflect this in specific efforts to meet the aspirations of the people for a better life. President Xi called for the maintenance and improvement of the People's Congress system, a fundamental political system for Party leadership, the management of the country by the people, and governance based on rights. He said that such a system guarantees the achievement of a full democratic process in the country.

