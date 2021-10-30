Modi in Rome: PM to meet Pope Francis in Vatican, host of world leaders today | World news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, the second day of his official visit to the Italian capital of Rome. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Italy on Friday, will meet the Pope on the sidelines of the two-day G20 summit in Rome, in which Modi is participating at the invitation of Mario Draghi, his Italian counterpart. The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the seat of the Roman Catholic Church. This year's G20 summit, the eighth in a row in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates, is being physically held in Rome. Last year's summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was held virtually due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Read also | PM Modi and Draghi discuss "diversification" of Indo-Italian relations on the sidelines of the G20 summit The theme of this G20 meeting under the Italian presidency is centered on People, the Planet and Prosperity. | # + | Later today, Prime Minister Modi is due to meet with a host of world leaders, still on the sidelines of the G20 summit. These include meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong. Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday, ANI news agency reported. Modi will also participate in discussions on climate change and the environment and sustainable development, the agency added. Read also | India expects concrete results at COP26: Harsh Shringla There will also be a global supply chain resilience summit, according to the news agency, which cited officials familiar with the development. Prime Minister Modi held in-depth delegation-level talks with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, on Friday on the diversification of Indo-Italian relations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the five-year bilateral partnership action plan and reiterated their commitment to further expand trade and investment ties.

