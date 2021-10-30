Britain’s Johnson urges Chinese Xi to move faster on climate targets





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to reduce his country’s dependence on coal and bring forward his target date for peak CO2 emissions in an attempt to better tackle climate change.

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is crucial to the success of COP26, but many scientists and climatologists fear its current climate plans are too weak and Johnson is keen to persuade Beijing to go more far. Beijing on Thursday submitted updated “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDCs) to tackle climate change, formally bolstering emissions reduction commitments, but offering nothing new ahead of the COP26 climate talks. United Nations organized by Johnson. The submission documents, posted on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) website, showed that China aims to peak its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral before. 2060. Referring to a conversation earlier on Friday, Johnson told reporters he raised “a few points. First of all on the peak time … they said before 2030 so I pushed that a little bit, that 2025 would be better than 2030, and I wouldn’t say he’s committed to that. “The other point where I was evangelical again was the potential to move away from coal,” he said, adding that he had described how quickly Britain had moved away from coal. Johnson is keen to make COP26 a success, but with the United Nations environment program saying the world is on the verge of warming to around 2.7 ° C with extremely destructive consequences, some critics doubt the British leader could win over China and other major emitters and “keep 1.5 alive”. The landmark 2015 Paris Accord committed signatories to keeping global warming well below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and preferably 1.5 degrees. Using football as a metaphor, Johnson said: “If it was halftime I would say we’re down around 5-1… and we’ve got a long way to go.” “But we can do it. We have the ability to equalize, save the position and come back.

