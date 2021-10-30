TLP supporters protest in London





LONDON: Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) staged a loud protest outside the Pakistan High Commission here, calling on the government to accept the banned organization’s demands and end the action of the police against supporters of the group, who are currently marching towards Islamabad, the federal capital.

More than 100 protesters gathered under the banner of what they called the United Kingdom’s Human Rights Organization and demonstrated for around two hours. TLP supporters attended the protest from across the UK and came to the protest by coach. Many of them came from London, but the rest came from as far away as Bradford, Blackburn and Birmingham.

Protesters chanted slogans against PTI government ministers and alleged that they had violated the terms of the agreement with the TLP leadership on numerous occasions. In a petition presented to the Pakistan High Commission, protesters called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Federal Minister of Justice. ‘Information Fawad Chaudhary for repeated breaches of agreement with TLP.

The protest in London came after Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet ministers pledged there would be no surrender to a group involved in violent attacks on state forces and police. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will not accept any illegal and unacceptable demands from the TLP or any other group. Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhary, Asad Umar and others have said the TLP is involved in obtaining help from abroad, including from Indian sources, a charge that the TLP has denied and dismissed.

Leaders of protesters outside the Pakistan High Commission alleged that the government was implicated in contempt of the orders of the Lahore High Court and the Pakistan Supreme Court by refusing to release Saad Razvi, the head of the TLP which the government declared to be a violent militant group but its supporters say the TLP is a legitimate political party.

Speakers accused the PTI government of taking foreign funds and not allowing institutions to investigate its own foreign funding case, but accusing the TLP of taking funds from abroad to work against Pakistan’s interests. . They said government ministers were deliberately misinforming and misleading the Pakistani public about the TLP deal and the use of draconian force.

TLP leaders said the government had no idea what would happen if this case continued to escalate and escalate. They alleged that the Interior Minister had put Pakistan in grave danger by giving the Punjab government carte blanche to deal with the problem.

The petition handed to the Pakistan High Commission by the protest leaders mentioned the 2021 Pakistan Human Rights Report indicating that in 2021 Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had stepped up its crackdown on critical voices of media, civil society, non-governmental organizations. organizations and political opposition. The petition claims the report says authorities routinely use draconian anti-terrorism and sedition laws to intimidate peaceful critics.

Among those who attended the demonstration were among the most prominent Allama Muhammad Tayyab Naqshbani, Allama Muhammad Aslam Naqshbandi, Allama Muhammad Sajjad Rizvi, Masqood Qadri, Syed Munawara Shah Bukhari, Asrar Rizvi, Sayeed Zaya, Muhammad Farooq Rizami and Saashid Qib. among others.

Originally posted in The News

