Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indian actor





Award-winning South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away at the age of 46. The beloved star, who has nearly 50 films to her name, died of a heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday, her manager confirmed. He was reportedly taken to the doctor after complaining of severe fatigue after a gym session and was then rushed to hospital, where he died. His body is placed at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where long lines of fans have formed to pay tribute to actor Kannada. There was a wave of grief, and offices and shops in Bangalore reportedly closed on Friday, and police intervened as there were fears of violence following the actor’s sudden death. The actor’s older brother, Raghavendra Rajkumar, urged everyone to stay peaceful and said his family was “in shock”. The last rites are celebrated on Saturday when Rajkumar’s daughter Vanditha returns from the United States, according to The time of India. Rajkumar, perhaps best known for his award-winning work in Rajakumara and Vikrama, has 48 films on IMDb and starred in 29. He appeared in a number of titles as a child, earning a National Film Award for Best Child Artist early in his career. Well known for his dancing skills and as a playback singer, Rajkumar appeared in his first film, Bettada Hoovu, with his father, when he was 10 years old. “A stroke of cruel fate” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the star on social media. “A cruel twist of fate has snatched a prolific and talented actor from us,” the politician wrote on Twitter. “It was not an age. Generations to come will fondly remember him for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers.” A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021 Indian actress Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote: “It’s painful beyond words that could express it,” alongside a heartbroken emoji and a photo of her with Rajkumar. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news. “One of the most humble people I have met and interacted with. Sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.” Pawan Kalyan, actor, director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist and politician, also offered his condolences. “The sudden and unfortunate disappearance of Sri Puneeth Rajkumar saddens me deeply,” he wrote on Twitter. “His performance in his first film Bettada Hoovu as a child actor deeply engraved in my mind. Since I have always admired him. “ The sudden and unhappy disappearance of Sri Puneeth Rajkumar saddens me deeply. His performance in his first film Bettada Hoovu as a child actor made a deep impression on my mind.

Since I have always admired him. pic.twitter.com/JxGDjytMSd – Pawan Kalyan (Pawan Kalyan) October 29, 2021 Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “One of the nicest and warmest actor / gentlemen. Pray the Almighty to give Puneeth sir’s family, his friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope to this irreplaceable loss. “ Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also shared a photo of Rajkumar, with this note: “Extremely sad to hear of the passing of our dear #PuneethRajkumar. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. I ask his fans to stay calm and pray. for his Sadgati at this excruciating time for the family. “ Update: October 30, 2021, 6:34 a.m.

Update: October 30, 2021, 6:34 a.m.

