Xi Jinping’s country takes action, coal prices drop immediately

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government plans to intervene in the sharp rise in the prices of raw materials, including coal.

Some time ago, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) revealed that it was studying measures that could be taken to interfere with coal prices. They will do their utmost to bring the price back within a reasonable range.

One of them is to boost production, which has been hampered by flooding in a number of charcoal-producing areas. If this is carried out by the government of President Xi Jinping, it is certain that China’s import requirements will decrease.

As is known, on October 18, 2021, China’s coal production was recorded at 11.6 million tons, a jump of 8.6% from the position at the end of last month. The NDRC is targeting 12 million tonnes per day production so that coal prices can come down.

According to Refinitiv’s calculations, if the production level from October 2021 is maintained until the end of the year, Chinese coal production will be 1.07 billion tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2021. This brings production all the way. throughout 2021 to 3.99 billion tonnes, up 4% from 2020 and to a record high.

Coal is a strategic commodity for China, as around 60% of power plants there use coal-fired power. The high price of coal makes it difficult for power companies, especially when demand is also high.

The price of coal feels like a roller coaster in October. At the start of the month, coal continued to climb to an all-time high, but after that it reversed by tens of percent, and was at its lowest level in almost 3 months.

According to data from Refinitiv, the benchmark coal price at Ice Newcastle Australia for the next two-month contract fell 10.12% to US $ 154.9 / tonne on Friday 10/29, data from Refinitiv reported. This level is the lowest since August 5

Throughout this week, coal has seen a drop of almost 19%. Meanwhile, looking at the all-time high of US $ 280 / tonne that was hit on October 5, the price of coal has fallen by more than 44%.

China, which continues to try to intervene in the coal market, has further lowered its benchmark price.

The Chinese government has authorized 153 miners to increase their production. The increase in production is expected to lower prices, and the impact has been seen recently.

Recently, it was reported that China would step in directly by setting a price target for coal. Reuters reported that the plan was leaked during a meeting between the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) with coal miners, distributors and power generation companies on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

On the other hand, in connection with the energy crisis, major Chinese energy companies also had time to seek long-term agreements with suppliers from the United States (US) in mid-October.

A source told Reuters that major energy companies such as Sinopec Corp and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) are in advanced talks on long-term contracts with US exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

These talks are expected to result in a tens of billions of dollars deal that will increase Chinese LNG imports from the United States in the years to come. Previously, gas trade between the two countries had briefly stopped during the 2019 Sino-U.S. Trade war.

