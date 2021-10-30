Boris Johnson unveils plan for offshore wind turbines to power thousands of homes





The Prime Minister has allocated $ 160m to launch the futuristic projects in the deep waters off the coasts of Scotland and Wales – but funding is doubtful enough Image: Getty Images)

Large floating wind turbines 15 miles off the UK coast could power thousands of homes as part of Boris Johnson’s green pledge. The Prime Minister has allocated 160 million to launch the futuristic projects in the deep waters off the coast of Scotland and Wales. The companies will make a bid for the money – part of a $ 1.4 billion fund already announced in the budget – to set up offshore wind ports, where floating turbines can be assembled. Proponents of the technology say it harnesses stronger, more reliable winds farther from land. But there will be doubts as to whether the funding is sufficient.











Picture: AFP via Getty Images)





The UK’s first floating wind farm, which alone has five turbines, cost more than the entire funding pot allocated today. Energy company Equinor spent 2 billion Norwegian kroner – the equivalent of around 174 million – on the Hywind Scotland plant 15 miles off Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in 2017. Its 830-foot-tall floating turbines each weigh 12,000 tons and have a rotor diameter of 500 feet, which is equivalent to three Nelsons columns stacked end to end. Almost a third of the height of each structure is below the waterline, attached to the seabed by three mooring lines. It can power around 36,000 homes. Mr Johnson aims to deliver 1 GW of power from floating offshore wind by 2030, nine times more than current production worldwide. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the project will create and support thousands of good quality jobs. He added: Floating offshore wind is key to unlocking the spectacular wind power resources we enjoy in the UK, especially in the deep waters around the coasts of Scotland and Wales. This new investment will place us in a leadership position to take full advantage of the economic benefits of this rapidly growing industry.

