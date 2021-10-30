New painting fills site of old murals similar to Jokowi in Bandung





Bandung, CNN Indonesia – Sitewall Similar to President Joko Widodo in the Pasupati flyby, Bandung some time ago has now changed its face. A new mural was created at the site in commemoration of National Highway Day on December 20. The new mural now comes in the form of a colorful abstract painting. Involved in the realization of the mural, the mayor of Bandung Oded M Danial, head of the implementation center of the DKI-West Java national road Wilan Oktavian, as well as the head of the office of highways and land use planning from West Java Province Bambang Tirtoyuliono, and the Bandung Municipal Secretary, Ema Sumarna. “This action is a spirit for us to have citizens who belong to each other. By making it more beautiful and aesthetic, it is hoped that there will be no vandalism. Let us take care together,” said Oded to the media, Friday (29/10). Oded hopes this collaboration can bring comfort to the community. He said collaboration is the key to facilitate the implementation of many development programs. Meanwhile, head of DKI Jakarta and West Java National Roads Implementation Center Wilan Oktavian said the determination of Road Day on December 20 was driven by the emergence of the road to Trans Java toll which was connected in 2018. Previously, a mural with a male figure resembling President Jokowi had appeared on the flyover or flyby of Pasupati, Bandung, Wednesday (8/25). However, after a few hours, the mural with the mask over the eye was no longer in place. The mural contains the figure of a man dressed in white similar to Jokowi, which appears to overlap another previously drawn painting. In the mural, a man who resembles Jokowi is painted wearing a mask that covers his eyes and nose. We see the man’s right hand holding the head. A mural with a male figure resembling President Jokowi briefly appeared on the Pasupati flyover or flyover in Bandung on Wednesday (8/25). (CNN Indonesia / Huyogo) A mural with a male figure resembling President Jokowi briefly appeared on the Pasupati flyover or flyover in Bandung on Wednesday (8/25). (CNN Indonesia / Huyogo) We don’t know who painted the fresco. It’s just that on the side of the mural there is an inscription “Niskala”. Based on the information gathered, the Jokowi-style mural with a narrative critique of the situation in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic was deleted by the agents. There were about four people who cleaned the mural. They used water and a knife to peel off the wall paint. In August 2021, Polrestabes Bandung is looking for a fresco maker of a figure similar to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that has been plastered on the flyover or flyover of Pasupati. “We are going to find out who did it. We are going to carry out an investigation so that we can ask the painter what is the meaning of such images,” Rudi told reporters on Thursday (8/26). “We ask first, if the person is caught, we will question the intention and the purpose. Is it social criticism or what, we will appeal and warn you later,” he told the era. According to Rudi, the sanction will only be applied if it is proven that the perpetrator has insulted the president or the symbol of the state. (hyg / end)



