Politics
Xi has not left China for 21 months. Covid may be only part of the reason.
When the presidents and prime ministers of the Group of 20 nations meet in Rome this weekend, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not be among them. It is also not expected at climate talks next week in Glasgow, where China’s pledge to cut carbon emissions is seen as crucial to help mitigate the dire consequences of climate change. He has yet to meet President Biden in person and seems unlikely anytime soon.
Xi hasn’t left China for 21+ months.
The apparent reason for Xi’s lack of overseas travel is Covid-19, although officials have not explicitly said so. It is also a calculation that reinforced a deeper change in China’s foreign and domestic policy.
China, under Xi, no longer feels obligated to cooperate or at least be seen as cooperating with the United States and its allies other than on its own terms.
Yet Xi’s recent absence from the world stage has complicated China’s ambition to position itself as an alternative to US leadership. And that coincided with, some say, contributed to a sharp deterioration in the country’s relations with much of the rest of the world.
Instead, China has turned in on itself, with officials concerned about protecting Mr. Xis’ health and internal political machinations, including a Communist Party convention next year where he is expected. claim five more years at the head of the country. As a result, face-to-face diplomacy is a lower priority than it was during Xi’s first years in office.
There is currently a bunker mentality in China, said Noah Barkin, who follows China for research firm Rhodium Group.
Mr. Xis’ withdrawal deprived him of the opportunity to personally counter the continued decline in the country’s reputation, even as it faces growing tensions over trade, Taiwan and other issues.
Less than a year ago, Xi made concessions to strike an investment deal with the European Union, partly to dull the United States, only to then see the deal scuttled by friction over political sanctions. Since then, Beijing has not responded to Xi’s invitation to meet with EU leaders in Europe this year.
It eliminates or reduces the opportunities for engagements at the highest level of leadership, Helena Legarda, senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies in BerlinMr. Xis said lack of travel. Diplomatically, she added, face-to-face meetings are very often fundamental in trying to overcome remaining hurdles in any kind of agreement or in trying to reduce tensions.
Xi’s absence also dampened hopes that the Rome and Glasgow gatherings could make meaningful progress on two of the most pressing issues facing the world today: post-pandemic recovery and the fight against global warming.
President Biden, who participates in both, had sought to meet with Xi on the sidelines, in line with his strategy of working with China on issues such as climate change, even as the two countries clash. Instead, the two leaders have agreed to hold a virtual summit before the end of the year, although no date has yet been announced.
President Biden and President Xi’s inability to meet in person comes at costs, said Ryan hass, a senior member of the Brookings Institution who was director for China on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama.
Just five years ago, in a speech at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Xi introduced himself as the guardian of a multinational order, while President Donald J. Trump coached the states -United in a first American retreat. It is difficult to play that role while curled up within China’s borders, which remain largely closed as protection against the pandemic.
If Xi were to leave China, he would either have to adhere to Covid protocols upon his return to Beijing or risk criticism for placing himself above the rules that apply to everyone, Hass said.
Mr. Xis’ government has not given up on diplomacy. China, along with Russia, played a leading role in negotiations with the Taliban after it returned to power in Afghanistan. Xi also held several conference calls with European leaders, including outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and, this week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meetings in Rome, and Xi will log on and deliver what Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday would be an important speech.
While President Biden has spoken of forging an alliance of democracies to counter China’s challenge, Xi has sought to forge his own partnerships, including with Russia and developing countries, to oppose what ‘he considers a Western cult.
In terms of diplomacy with the developing world, most countries in the world, I think Xi Jinping’s lack of travel has not been a big drawback, said Neil Thomas, analyst at the Eurasia Group. He noted Mr. Xis’s telephone diplomacy this week with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.
That’s a lot more face-to-face time than the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has with Joe Biden, Thomas said.
Yet Mr. Xi’s halt to international travel has been blatant, especially compared to the frantic pace he once maintained. The last time he left China was in January 2020, during a visit to Myanmar just days before ordering the lockdown of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus emerged.
Mr. Xi also did not host many foreign officials. In the weeks following the lockdown, he met with the director of the World Health Organization and the leaders of Cambodia and Mongolia, but his last known meeting with a foreign official was in Beijing in March 2020, with President Arif Alvi of Pakistan.
Chinese leaders have long emphasized their heavy schedule of overseas travel, especially their willingness to visit poorer countries. Before Covid, Xi became the first to overtake his US counterpart in annual average number of visits to foreign countries, according to research of Mr. Thomas.
In the years leading up to Covid, Xi visited an average of 14 countries per year, spending around 34 days abroad, Mr. Thomas valued. This notably exceeded the average for Mr. Obama (25 days of travel abroad) and Mr. Trump (23).
President Xis’ diplomatic traces cover all regions of the world, says an article shared by Communist Party media at the end of 2019.
Xi has left his mark on the world by abandoning the idea that China should be a modest player on the international stage hiding our strength and biding our time, as his predecessor Deng Xiaoping has said. Now, however, he finds himself trying to project China’s new image of confident ambition on video meetings.
It does so while facing international scrutiny over many of China’s policies, the origins of the coronavirus, growing rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, and its increasingly ominous warnings in Taiwan.
Surveys have shown that the perception of China has deteriorated sharply in many big countries over the past two years.
Victor Shih, a professor of political science at the University of California at San Diego, said Mr. Xis’ limited travel coincided with an increasingly nationalist tone at home that seemed to preclude meaningful cooperation or compromise.
He no longer feels he needs international support because he has so much national support or control, Mr. Shih said. This general effort to woo America and also European countries is less today than it was during his first term.
The schedule of meetings in Rome and Glasgow also clashed with preparations for a home meeting which clearly took precedence. From November 8 to 11, the country’s communist elite will meet in Beijing for a closed-door session that will be a major step towards Xi’s next phase of power.
Xi’s absence from Rome and Glasgow could be a missed opportunity for countries to unite around a stronger and unified global effort on climate or economic recovery. It seems unlikely that Chinese delegations will have the power to negotiate meaningful compromises on their own.
These are areas where there was some hope for cooperation and some hope for positive results, said Ms Legarda, a Chinese analyst at the Mercator Institute, of the Glasgow climate summit. In the absence of Xi Jinping, it is first of all difficult to know if they will manage to get there. Second, I guess the question is, isn’t this a priority for Beijing, in the minds of many leaders?
Claire Fu contributed research.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/30/world/asia/china-xi-jinping-g20.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]