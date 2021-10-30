Xi has not left China for 21 months. Covid may be only part of the reason.

When the presidents and prime ministers of the Group of 20 nations meet in Rome this weekend, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not be among them. It is also not expected at climate talks next week in Glasgow, where China’s pledge to cut carbon emissions is seen as crucial to help mitigate the dire consequences of climate change. He has yet to meet President Biden in person and seems unlikely anytime soon.

Xi hasn’t left China for 21+ months.

The apparent reason for Xi’s lack of overseas travel is Covid-19, although officials have not explicitly said so. It is also a calculation that reinforced a deeper change in China’s foreign and domestic policy.

China, under Xi, no longer feels obligated to cooperate or at least be seen as cooperating with the United States and its allies other than on its own terms.

Yet Xi’s recent absence from the world stage has complicated China’s ambition to position itself as an alternative to US leadership. And that coincided with, some say, contributed to a sharp deterioration in the country’s relations with much of the rest of the world.