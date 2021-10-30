Likely Merkel successor to join her for G20 summit talks





BERLIN When German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets President Biden at the Group of 20 summit in Rome this weekend, she will not come alone: ​​she will be his likely successor, Olaf Scholz. The act of buddy between an outgoing center-right chancellor and a new center-left chancellor is striking even by Germany’s hyper-bipartisan standards: after 16 years representing Europe’s largest economy on the international stage and to become a leading figure in global diplomacy, Merkel not only introduces Scholz to the world, but also tries to reassure the world that Germany will remain in good hands. The aim, officials in Berlin said, is to signal continuity and a smooth transition of power. German Chancellor changes, main party in power changes, but Germany’s commitment to the G20 is not, said a senior official who, according to protocol, cannot be cited by name. Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat who defeated Christian Democrat candidate Ms Merkels in the German elections in September, is expected to be sworn in as chancellor in early December. This weekend, he will also join Merkel in talks with leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As finance minister, Scholz would have accompanied Merkel to the summit anyway. But inviting him to private meetings with other leaders is a historic move, officials said. No outgoing German chancellor has taken a successor to a summit before, let alone one from a rival party. The double act of Mrs Merkels and Mr Scholz reflects the increasingly fluid political center of Germany, where change and continuity now seem to go hand in hand. His party ruled with Ms Merkels for three of his four terms, making him more of a titular than a change candidate. This continuity will be welcome in many G20 countries, although Merkel will not be missing everywhere. On her way to Rome, the Chancellor stopped in Greece, a country whose decade-long crippling financial crisis marked her entry into office. I know I asked a lot of Greek citizens, Merkel said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, referring to a wave of austerity measures being imposed on Greece in return for bailouts international. I have always been for Greece to stay in the euro, she added. Although public sentiment towards Germany has improved over the years, many Greeks still blame Merkel for years of tax increases and wage cuts. Ms Merkel herself recently said the tough demands she made on Greece was the most difficult moment in her 16 years in power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/30/world/europe/g20-summit-merkel-scholz.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos