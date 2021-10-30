Jokowi signs PP regulating recruitment of DPRP and DPRK members by indigenous Papuans





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) publish government regulation (PP) number 106 of 2021 regarding the authority and implementation of institutional policy Special Autonomy of the Province of Papua . One of them regulates the recruitment of members of the Papuan People’s Representative Council (DPRP) and the District / City People’s Representative Council (DPRK) by indigenous Papuans (OAP). The PP was signed by President Jokowi on October 15, 2021 and immediately promulgated in Jakarta on the same day by Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna H Laoly. Read also: To the candidates for the new commander of the TNI, Amien Rais sends this message “Indigenous Papuans, hereinafter abbreviated as OAP, are people from the Melanesian racial group consisting of indigenous tribes from the province of Papua and / or people accepted and recognized as OAP by the indigenous Papuan peoples,” it reads. article 1 of number 24., quoted from a copy of the PP uploaded to the Secretary of State JDIH, Friday (10/29/2021). In the PP, there are four areas of application which are explained as regulated in article 3, namely to regulate the authority of the regional government of Papua Province and the regional governments of the regency / city; Filling of DPRP and DPRK members who are appointed from among the PAO elements; the Steering Committee for Accelerating the Development of Special Self-Government in Papua; and regional expansion. Meanwhile, as regards the recruitment of members of the DPRP, it is regulated in Article 32. In this article, the members of the DPRP consist of the members who are elected in general elections in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. and are named among the elements of OLHI. The term of office is governed by the same article in subsection (2), i.e. the term of the appointed DPRP members is five years and ends simultaneously with the term of the DPRP members elected at general elections. In subsection (3), the designated member of the DPRP is one of the elements of the vice-chair of the DPRP. Then, the assignment of a DPRP member who is appointed DPRP Vice-Chair is determined based on deliberations and / or other decision-making mechanisms by the appointed DPRP member. In paragraph (5), the vice-president of the DPRP who is appointed by an appointment mechanism does not reduce the number of leadership elements of political parties resulting from general elections. And other provisions concerning the procedures for the implementation of the duties and powers referred to in paragraph (4) will be governed by a DPRP regulation. With regard to membership, it is regulated in Article 35. Paragraph (1) states that the appointed members of the DPRP referred to in Article 32, paragraph (1), letter b, represent 1/4 (one quarter) of the total membership of the DPRP. elected in general elections. And the inauguration of the ratification of the appointment and dismissal of appointed members of the DPRP is carried out by ministerial decree.

