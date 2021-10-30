Xi’s ‘Common Prosperity’ Campaign Brings Bad Memories to Luxury Brands in China









Hong Kong, Oct 30 (ANI): President Xi Jinping’s efforts to redistribute China’s wealth through a “common prosperity” campaign have destabilized some luxury market investors.

It has cast a shadow over an industry that counts the country as one of its biggest markets – luxury goods, CNN reported.

The industry still bears the scars of a sweeping government crackdown on corruption several years ago and now relies more than ever on Chinese consumers.

The campaign, launched by Xi in 2012, has had a dramatic impact on the industry. In 2013, the luxury market in mainland China grew only 2%, down from 7% the year before, according to Bain.

Some fashion brands were shunned because shoppers were looking for less visible logos or designs. People “don’t want to just walk around with big LV anymore,” Patricia Pao, CEO of Pao Principle, a consultant for luxury brands in China, told CNN.

Premium spirits brands, such as baijiu maker Kweichow Moutai, also saw sales drop significantly. The company later said the campaign had put “unprecedented pressure” on the alcohol industry.

The industry continues to face regulatory challenges and has recently been hit by a massive sell-off of stocks. According to LookLook, a consumer research company that works with luxury brands, 1 in 10 respondents to a recent survey of 100 luxury buyers in China cited government crackdown on excessive displays of wealth as the reason they weren’t spending that much these days.

According to LookLook CEO Malinda Sanna, a participant in the study, which was published in September, cited the desire not to “attract unwanted attention.”

“We’ve never heard this before,” she said. “I think the demand is still there, but they are cautious.”

The latest government move – which coincides with a regulatory crackdown on the games and entertainment technology and education sectors – has raised concerns, CNN reported.

Experts have ruled out the possibility that the government cracking down on signs of perceived extravagance or raising taxes for the wealthy could cloud the outlook for makers of high-end handbags, shoes and jewelry.

Some players have already taken a hit. LVMH shares fell 7.9% from August to September, while Kering, owner of Gucci, fell 19.4% during the same period, CNN reported.

Beijing has tightened the screws on private companies over the past year. But the situation was lifted in August when Xi told senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China that the government should establish a system of wealth redistribution in the interests of “social fairness.”

Some companies have taken the allusion to Beijing. In recent months, several of China’s biggest tech companies have pledged billions of dollars to the cause, including Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY). One company, Pinduoduo (PDD), even pledged to hand over all of its profits for the second quarter, CNN reported.

It doesn’t help that companies ranging from the booming tech sector to private education in China have recently been the target of yet another crackdown, which has spilled over into the entertainment and live shopping industries, reported. CNN. (ANI)

