I have never seen a cricket nation develop as fast as Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the “impressive” Afghan cricket team after giving the favorites Pakistan a hard time in a fierce match for the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Pakistan yesterday recorded their third consecutive victory in as many games in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages, almost securing a place in the semi-finals, needing only one more victory in their last two games. .

Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate to help Pakistan secure a fierce victory over the neighboring country.

With Pakistan needing 24 runs in the final two overs, Asif lifted paceman Karim Janat’s first, third, fifth and sixth balls over the border to help Pakistan revise a delicate 148-run target.

Asif finished with 25 on just seven balls with four sixes and a single, leaving Janat and all the other Afghan players frustrated.

Afghanistan scored a 147-6 fight in their 20 overs with Gulbadin Naib and skipper Mohammad Nabi each scoring 35.

Prime Minister Imran, also a former cricket star, congratulated the Pakistani team on the victory. However, he did not fail to praise the Afghan side for putting on a big show amid the crisis in his country following the Taliban takeover against a stronger Pakistani cricket team.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team. Awesome cricket by Team Afghanistan. I have never seen a cricket nation grow as quickly as Afghanistan in international cricket and become so competitive. With this competitive spirit and talent, the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan.

– Imran Khan October 29, 2021

“Team Afghanistan’s impressive cricket,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet last night.

“I have never seen a cricket nation grow as quickly as Afghanistan in international cricket and become so competitive.” “With this competitive spirit and talent, the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Not just Prime Minister Imran, several Pakistanis on social media also praised the Afghan team for their hard work and wonderful show last night.

The Pakistan cricket team need an additional victory over Namibia or Scotland to advance to the semi-finals.

