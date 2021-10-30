



The National Archives said many files came from key Trump aid systems, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Councilor Stephen Miller and Deputy Lawyer Patrick Philbin.

Other documents include the draft text of a presidential speech for the Save America march on January 6, 2021; a handwritten list of potential or scheduled briefings and phone calls regarding electoral matters; and a draft decree regarding the integrity of the elections, a draft proclamation in honor of the deceased Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and associated emails from the Executive Clerk’s office, which relate to the select committee interest in White House response to Capitol Hill attack.

These documents all relate to the events of or about January 6 and may aid the Special Committees’ investigation of that day, including what happened in the White House immediately before, during and after the attack on January 6. January, attorneys for the Department of Justice, acting on behalf of archivist David Ferriero, wrote on the file.

The documents have been unearthed in four distinct sections identified by the National Archives since the January 6 select committee requested them at the end of August. Trump went on to block the release on Oct. 15 and asked a federal judge to make an emergency order preventing the National Archives from passing them to the committee.

The National Archives submitted their case in response to Trump’s lawsuit seeking an emergency court order to prevent Ferriero from forwarding them to Congress. Trump claimed that disclosure of the documents would destroy executive privilege and present an unprecedented foray into executive power.

But the records rejected Trump’s legal arguments, pointing out that the Jan.6 committee’s requests were specifically tailored to his investigation and that President Joe Biden had already made the patently reasonable decision to reject Trump’s claims of privilege.

Even assuming the applicability of executive privilege, however, the documents can help the select committee understand efforts to communicate with the American public, including those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, on matters of alleged electoral fraud, electoral security and other matters relating to the 2020 election, according to the file.

Trump’s effort to remove more than 750 pages of documents is much larger than previously known and includes documents from three separate installments identified by the National Archives since early October in response to a request from the 6 January.

In its own dossier, the Jan.6 select committee says a federal court must reject Trump’s efforts to thwart his investigation or risk leaving future elections subject to abuse.

The panel argues that Trump and his allies continue their efforts to undermine confidence in the federal election reinforces the need for committees to access Trumps’ files in the White House to understand his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

The urgency of the job cannot be overstated, writes House Counsel Doug Letter in the 52-page legal brief delivered to Judge Tanya Chutkan Friday night. The threat behind the January 6 attack continues. Those who falsely claimed the election was stolen (including Mr. Trump) continue to do so.

Chutkan is expected to hold a hearing on Thursday on Trump’s offer to block access to his records. She was among the most vocal judges on the federal bench in Washington, DC, to call the Jan.6 attack a fundamental attack on democracy carried out by rioters loyal to Trump. In the chaos that day, several rioters died and more than 140 police officers were injured.

Ferriero has indicated that he intends to hand over a first installment of documents by November 12, unless a court decides otherwise.

In his lawsuit, Trump argues that the committees’ efforts to investigate the attack are political, and that efforts to obtain his documents would erode the ability of all future presidents to have candid conversations with advisers and allies.

But in its new dossier, the committee categorically rejects those claims, noting that Biden had already deemed the investigation meritorious and that Trump’s unique role in promoting bogus election claims warrants an intensive account of his actions.

Mr. Trump is just one case, the committee argues. He is currently the only failed presidential candidate not to give in, to spend months spreading lies about the election, encouraging a coup that would illegally keep him in power, or inciting a mob to attack the government. Capitol. There is no one more important to study in determining how the law can prevent the repetition of such acts.

Further, the committee says if Trump’s trial were to be successful, it could doom efforts to fully understand what happened on January 6 and prevent a future similar attack on American democracy.

Throughout its case, the committee stresses that Biden agrees with lawmakers on the urgency of his investigation. And he cites a Nixon-era precedent to note that the Supreme Court has determined that former presidents have less legal power to demand confidentiality of executive power records.

It is important to note that this is the first time that a sitting President has opposed a claim for privilege brought by a former President. Bidens’ claim should prevail, he argues, as the courts have ruled that the current president has a better perspective on how to protect the interests of the executive branch.

As President Biden has determined, any burden on the president’s office is more than offset by the pressing need for special committees to obtain information to pass legislation of vital importance to our democracy, the committee writes.

Biden has repeatedly refused to assert executive privilege over documents sought by the Jan.6 committee, but the panel deferred a request for approximately 50 pages identified by the National Archives as relevant. Committee members said the decision was intended to avoid a potentially long delay due to potential privilege concerns.

The Jan. 6 committee also rejected Trump’s claim that a Supreme Court ruling in a separate case, an attempt by the House in 2019 to get his financial records, should end the committees’ demand for his papers at the White House. This decision, the committee said, concerned only the personal papers of a sitting president and not the official records of a former president.

Trump also argued that committees needed his documents at the very least, and that the panel could pursue its legislative goals without obtaining documents it deemed privileged. But the committee called this notion absurd.

The long public record of Mr. Trumps’ statements and actions … provides an abundant basis for searching the non-public records of the person the attackers sought to keep in the White House, the committee wrote. Any investigation that did not insist on reviewing Mr. Trump’s documents and communications would be worse than pointless, the equivalent of staging Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/30/call-logs-speech-drafts-among-records-trump-is-trying-to-block-from-jan-6-investigators-517796

