Former Donald Trump chief of staff is ready to bet all his money on the former president in 2024, he says in a podcast





Former chief of staff Mark Meadows said he spoke to former President Donald Trump “several” times a week. Getty Images

Ex-team leader Mark Meadows has told SiriusXM he will bet all his money on Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2024.

Meadows added that he spoke to the former president “several” times a week.

Trump did not explicitly say he is running again, but hinted at it at a recent rally.

Former President Donald Trump is almost certainly a presidential candidate in 2024, according to his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Meadows, a staunch ally of the former president, told SiriusXM’s The Wilkow Majority on Thursday that he would bet all his money on another White House offer by Trump, the Daily Mail reported.

“If I was a bet, man, I would tell you to lend me all your money,” he said. “I would put all my money in it, and I would bet he shows up again.”

Meadows added that he came to that conclusion after speaking to the former president “several” times a week. “He’s here, and we’re counting on him to run,” he added.

In early August, Insider reported that Meadows had hinted at a future Trump presidential campaign. He told Newsmax that the former president had met with “cabinet members” and “was moving forward” with a 2024 run in “real ways.”

Trump has yet to explicitly say he is making an offer for the president in 2024, but Insider reported earlier this month that he had given his clearest signal yet that he would show up. At a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, he told supporters his campaign slogan would be “Make America Great Again, Again”.

In late September, Insider’s John L. Dornan reported that Trump had suggested that only a “bad doctor call” would prevent him from pursuing the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

If Trump ran, it looks like he would have his party’s backing. A recent Quinnipiac poll of 1,342 adults found that 78% of Republicans said they wanted to see Trump run again.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/donald-trumps-former-chief-staff-084309534.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos