PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India during a very warm meeting | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very warm meeting on Saturday with Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. The meeting was only scheduled for 20 minutes but lasted an hour during which they discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change and poverty, according to people familiar with the details of the meeting.

I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex, tweeted PM Modi.

Pope John Paul II was the last papal visit to India in 1999 when Atal Bihar Vajpayee was Prime Minister. The invitation for another papal visit to India was extended during the tenure of Prime Minister Prime Minister Modis. He is also the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since the latter became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Pope ahead of the G20 summit hosted by Italy. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He also met with the Secretary of State of the State of Vatican City, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that the Vatican had not set an agenda for the meeting because the tradition is not to have an agenda during discussions with the Pope, adding that India would respect it.

I’m sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the overall global outlook and issues that are important to all of us, Covid-19, health issues, how we can work together, how we can work together to maintain peace and quiet and this is something which I think would be the general trend of the talks, Shringla said in a special briefing on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Italy.

