COP26: Boris Johnson invokes the fall of the Roman Empire as he warns the world of an uphill battle in the fight against the climate | Climate News

Boris Johnson warned ‘team world’ was ‘5-1’ at halftime in fight against global warming, as he urged world leaders to act now on the eve of two rallies global.

Speaking to reporters on Friday en route to the G20 in Rome, the Prime Minister recognized the scale of the task at hand, but also stressed that the alternative was apocalyptic and could doom future generations to food shortages, conflict and massive migration, all caused by global warming.

Live updates ahead of COP26

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





PM admits fears about COP26



“Humanity as a whole at halftime is around 5-1,” he told reporters.

“We have a long way to go, but we can do it. We have the ability to equalize, to save the position, to come back, but it will take a lot of effort.”

Referring to the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, Mr Johnson said: “Things can go backwards as well as forward.

“Unless we do a good job of tackling climate change, we could see our civilization, our world, also recede, and we could entrust future generations to a life that is far less enjoyable than ours.

“We could entrust our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren to a life in which there are not only huge population movements and huge migrations, but also food shortages, food shortages. water, conflicts caused by climate change and there is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality we have to face.

Analysis by Beth Rigby, Political Writer Boris Johnson himself acknowledges that he has not always been a convert to climate change. There were times in his journalistic career when he was a skeptic who questioned climate science. But on the eve of two crucial summits – the gathering of G20 world leaders and the COP26 climate summit in Rome – the Prime Minister now has no doubts about the stakes. He said his “road to Damascus” moment came early in his tenure as prime minister, when he was given a climate briefing by scientists. “I had them run through it all, and if you look at the almost vertical bend up in the temperature graph, anthropogenic climate change, it’s very hard to dispute. It was a very important moment for me,” he said. he declared. And these two summits, over the next few days, are going to be very important to all of us as world leaders come together, first in Rome and then in Glasgow, to try to strike detailed agreements not only to limit global warming to much. below two degrees. – as agreed in Paris in 2015 – but also to “keep 1.4 alive” – ​​to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Without it, scientists warn of a future of storms, fires, droughts and heat waves that become increasingly severe and potentially deadly, with every fraction of a degree of warming above that mark. It is the apocalyptic future that Mr Johnson warns against, but it is not in his power to avoid it. The UK is doing its part, but it only accounts for 1% of global emissions, which is under Mr Johnson’s control is not scratching the surface. Of the three biggest transmitters, China, the United States and India, only Washington is on the same page as the prime minister. Indian President Modi is resisting official targets, while President Xi does not go far enough. The PM appears to have ideas on how he might try to force world leaders to do more on climate change, raising the prospect of more regular meetings to verify targets – climate change activists have called it a “mechanism ratchet “by which the UN more regularly reviews country commitments to keep countries on track. Could the G20 leaders also set a deadline to phase out coal altogether? But there is little that Mr Johnson and his fellow travelers can do. Without China moving its goalposts, the Prime Minister’s hopes of overturning this half-time position for the “team world” appear to be an impossible request.

“Look at the evidence of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire if you doubt what I’m saying, when Rome fell humanity became much less literate overall, people lost the ability to read and to write, they lost the ability to draw correctly, they lost the ability to build in the manner of the Romans.

“Things can go backwards, and they can go backwards at a truly terrifying speed.”

Could Boris Johnson take inspiration from Charlton Athletic? The Prime Minister said the fight against climate change was like “being led 5-1 at halftime”. Perhaps Boris Johnson is looking to take inspiration from an unlikely source: South London club Charlton Athletic and what some football fans have described as one of the greatest games of all time. It was a day in December 1957 when Bill Shankley’s Huddersfield Town traveled to The Valley to face Charlton in the Second Division, with the Addicks vying for promotion. Less than 20 minutes into the game, Charlton captain Derek Ufton was pulled out after dislocating his shoulder. But without authorized submarines, they would play the remainder of the game with 10 men. Then the floodgates opened and Huddersfield led 5-1 with 27 minutes left. In an extraordinary turn of events, Charlton scored five goals in 18 minutes – with Johnny Summers scoring a hat-trick in eight minutes – to take the lead. Huddersfield equalized with four minutes left, but Johnny Ryan scored Charlton’s seventh goal (and the game winner) on the stroke of full time.

With 80% of all global emissions coming from the industrialized group of the G20, this week’s progress in Rome is seen as essential to the success of COP26, the annual Glasgow climate summit which aims to put in place national commitments from each country to achieve emission targets of 2% and less by 2050.

Earlier this month, British COP President Alok Sharma challenged China, India and Saudi Arabia to deliver on G20 pledges made months ago and come up with better targets formal in an interview with the Financial Times.

Regarding the fight against Rome, the Prime Minister stressed that progress was underway, with 17 G20 countries now committing to net zero by 2050.

But so far, two of the world’s three biggest emitters – China and India – have not pledged to reach net zero by 2050.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Fears about the outcome of the climate summit



When I asked the Prime Minister if he thought he could get China and India to increase their commitments, he acknowledged the “great struggle” ahead to meet global emissions targets on the eve of the summit. COP26.

“The team world faces a very formidable adversary in the area of ​​climate change, and we have a lot to do,” he said.

“It’s time to get our oranges out and get back to the field. It’s very tough, and we’re going to have to see a lot of progress in the next few days from the countries mentioned.”

As China drew up an emissions reduction plan, leaders are frustrated that the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases – 27% of the total in 2019 – is not moving faster: China s ‘is committed to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and net-zero by 2060, but has indicated it is both unable and reluctant to go further.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Can world leaders make COP26 a success?



U.S. Climate Change Special Envoy John Kerry has said the world will miss its global emissions targets unless that happens.

Mr Johnson, who spoke to President Xi on Friday, said he pushed the Chinese leader to reduce the peak in emissions to 2025 and pushed him to phase out coal.

“Where I was an evangelical was the potential to move away from coal. He said China depended on it for our national economy. I have said so many times of the UK going from 80% dependency coal for electricity at 1% today.

“I said when I came to see you in Beijing in 2008 that we were 40% dependent on coal, and that shows how quickly you can make the transition.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Sturgeon issues COVID warning on COP26



The prime minister said leaders “are not going to stop global warming in Rome or at this meeting at the COP,” but said he hoped to slow the increase.

He also said he wanted to speed up the comprehensive approach.

“Is there a way to speed up the way the world is committing to it faster than the five-year [every five years] approach? The UK is very keen to examine this. It is the business of the United Nations. This is the business of the COP, “said the Prime Minister.

Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple podcasts, Where Streamer.

The Prime Minister also sent a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flight to Rome: “India has done brilliantly on renewables – their solar alliance is fantastic, but we need to see more from the NDC. [India’s plan to reduce emissions]. “

Watch the Daily Climate Show at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter.

The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.