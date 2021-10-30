Jokowi is traveling from Rome to Dubai, already a vaccine booster?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) began on Friday (10/29/2021) a series of visits abroad, in three countries, namely Italy, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates. So, did Jokowi have booster vaccines before going abroad? “No [mendapatkan booster]”, declared the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono during his confirmation, Friday, 10/29/2021. To date, Italy and the UK have not recognized Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine. Jokowi himself received two doses of the Sinovac brand vaccine. Heru said it wasn’t a big deal. Indeed, the countries that Jokowi will visit do not need a Head of State to receive booster vaccines from other brands. Heru also confirmed that Jokowi will self-quarantine after returning from a working visit on November 5. This also applies to all ranks accompanying Jokowi. For information, this is Jokowi’s first overseas working visit during the pandemic, in the past 2 years. On October 30 and 31, 2021, Jokowi will participate in the G20 summit to be held in Rome, Italy. In addition to attending the summit, the head of state is also expected to be a speaker in other activities concerning MSMEs and the role of women. At the end of the summit, Jokowi said Indonesia would accept Italy’s G20 presidency. G20 activities under the leadership of Indonesia will begin in December 2021. After a series of meetings in Rome, Jokowi will continue his working visit to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the COP26 World Leaders Summit on November 1-2, 2021. Finally, Jokowi will fly to the United Arab Emirates. Jokowi will make bilateral visits and meet with leaders in Dubai. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



