Pope receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday morning. His visit took place during the G20 country leaders meeting in Rome ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Vatican News Pope Francis received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican on Saturday, the very first meeting between the two leaders. After having talks with the Pope, Modi was received by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. During a brief conversation, the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed, said a brief note from the Holy See’s press office shortly after the visit. The visit to Modis Vatican lasted almost an hour. The Indian Prime Minister presented the Pope with a silver candlestick and a book on commitment to the environment. The Pope returned the favor with a bronze plaque with the inscription The desert will become a garden, volumes of papal documents, his message for the World Day of Peace and the document on human fraternity, signed on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. Modis’ first visit to the Vatican The Prime Minister heads the government led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed in 1980. In office since 2014 and reconfirmed after winning the 2019 elections within the “National Democratic Alliance” coalition, he is This is Modis’s first visit to The Vatican. Indeed, in September 2016, on the occasion of the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the official Indian delegation led by the late former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, was received by Pope Francis. Modi is in Rome for the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit on October 30-31 before flying to Glasgow, Scotland for the 26e United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), October 31 to November 12. The last time an Indian prime minister and a pontiff met in the Vatican was over 20 years ago. The late Pope John Paul II, now a saint, had received in audience the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also a member of the BJP, on June 26, 2000. The commitment of the Catholic Church in India In the context of growing anti-Christian violence in India, the Indian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CBCI) has always sought dialogue with the government for the good of the country. In January, Cardinals Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, and Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankar Church, had a meeting with Modi to illustrate the work carried out by the Church. in India in the educational, health and social fields. They also underlined the effort of Christians in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring their commitment in favor of the poorest and most vulnerable, which the Indian Prime Minister appreciated. Other issues discussed at this meeting were the situation of religious minorities in a country where Christians make up only 2.3% of the population, and the release of Father Stan Swamy, the old Jesuit priest and human rights activist. indigenous peoples, who was imprisoned for nine months for terrorism and died in July. The invitation to visit India In his comments during his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said he had invited the pontiff to India. I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India, Modi wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday after the meeting. The request for a papal visit to India was already advanced in 2017, given the Pope’s apostolic trip to neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar in 2018, but it was not possible to follow through. So far two pontiffs have visited India. Saint Pope Paul VI was the first pontiff to visit India in December 1964, on the occasion of the International Eucharistic Congress in Bombay, now Mumbai. Pope John Paul II visited India twice: in February 1986 and in November 1999.

