Latest news: British leader urges Chinese President Xi on climate targets

ROME Latest news on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:

ROME British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had unsuccessfully urged President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon emission reduction targets ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit.

China this week released an updated version of its climate targets, promising to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Johnson told reporters he “pushed” Xi to move the peak to 2025 when the two spoke by phone on Friday.

“I wouldn’t say he’s committed to this,” Johnson said as he traveled to Rome for a G-20 summit. Johnson will host world leaders, but not Xi, at the two-week climate conference in Scotland on Sunday.

Johnson said Xi explained China’s heavy reliance on coal power, and Johnson said he responded that the UK has reduced its own dependence on coal by 40% of the l energy in 2008 to 1% today. Johnson said China should adopt the technology to accelerate the transition to green energy.

___

US first lady of ROME Jill Biden says she and Brigitte Macron, her French counterpart, sipped wine together as if they were sisters.

The women spent about an hour on Friday getting to know each other at an Italian restaurant in Rome.

Their husbands, President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, were meeting elsewhere in the city to ease tensions that erupted after France felt blinded by a US-British-Australian military deal.

The leaders are in Rome to attend the summit of the Group of 20 nations.

Leaving the restaurant, Jill Biden said the meeting with Brigitte Macron was “wonderful”.

She added, “It’s nice, two friends together, just like sisters.”

___

ROME British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Italy for a Group of 20 summit with a clear message: modern civilization could collapse like ancient Rome if world leaders do not act to curb climate change.

Johnson told reporters on his plane that the ruins of Rome “are a fantastic reminder, a mori memory for us today that humanity, civilization, society can go backwards as well as go forward, and when things start to go wrong. , they can go wrong at an extraordinary rate. “

After the two-day G-20 meeting, Johnson is expected to host a two-week United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Johnson will urge G-20 leaders to act faster, saying the world’s rich countries, which have become richer through the use of fossil fuels that promote global warming, must bear the brunt of the fight against climate change .

___

ROME France has donated 67 million doses of vaccine to the world’s poorest countries, making it the second country after the United States to donate the most to the UN-backed COVAX vaccine initiative.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France had honored its vaccine donation commitments, which have benefited more than 45 countries, including around 30 in Africa. France has pledged to donate 60 million additional doses by mid-2022.

The announcement comes as health and finance officials who met ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Rome warned of a two-track pandemic recovery, with COVID-19 vaccine shortages and deficits of spending slowing the poorest countries from rebounding from the pandemic.

___

Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Friday that efforts to speed up vaccinations lacked the $ 20 billion needed to pursue a target of 40% of the world vaccinated by the end of the year and 70% of here the middle of next year.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the growing divergence between developing and developed countries would be “a major strategic risk for the rest of the world”.

The ministers agreed to create a joint G-20 task force to ensure that efforts to fight the pandemic and prevent future ones are adequately funded.

The G-20 supported the UN-backed COVAX initiative, which has failed to alleviate severe shortages in poor countries. Summit negotiators focused on efforts to strengthen local health resources, vaccine supply chains and vaccine production in less prosperous countries.

___

ROME Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to calm the stormy fishing waters with France as he travels to Rome for a G-20 summit, where he is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

“France is one of our best, oldest, closest allies, friends and partners,” he told reporters. “The bonds that unite us, that unite us, are much stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship.”

Calling Macron “a friend,” he said people on both sides of the Channel may be trying to stoke the UK-France disagreement, but “I don’t think Emmanuel shares that perspective” .

“I’m stumped as to what’s going on,” Johnson said. He said there appeared to be an “implied” violation of the legally binding Brexit divorce treaty in threats from France and reiterated Britain’s willingness to respond to any French sanctions.

“We will remain ready to take the appropriate measures,” he said. “Any breach of this agreement, by France or any other partner, is something we should obviously respond to.”

___

ROME UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow may not provide the momentum for the global efforts to tackle climate change that many are hoping for.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a G-20 summit in Rome, Guterres said “there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not bear fruit”.

He said that despite the climate targets updated by many countries, “we are still heading towards a climate catastrophe”.

Guterres said there were “serious questions” about some of the commitments and noted that collectively they will not be enough to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, the target set in the talks. conference on the fight against climate change.

He said G-20 leaders in Rome, whose countries are responsible for most of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, have an opportunity to “get things on track” for the Glasgow talks, which will start at the end of the Rome summit.

___

VATICAN CITY US President Joe Biden has arrived at the Vatican for a private meeting with Pope Francis.

The world’s two best-known Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

Biden and his wife Jill arrived at the Vatican in an unusually long procession of more than 80 vehicles, in part due to Italy’s COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people sharing a car. A dozen Swiss Guards came to attention in the San Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace to greet them.

Biden is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.

___

VATICAN CITY South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave Pope Francis a statue of a cross made of barbed wire from the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea.

Moon, a Catholic, called Francis on Friday before the Group of 20 summit began in Rome.

The Vatican, which did not allow independent media in the audience, said Francis gave Moon a medallion reproducing Bernini’s original plan for St. Peter’s Square. The design envisions the two main colonnades of the square embracing humanity in the church.

South Korean presidential officials had said they expected Moon and the Pope to discuss a possible papal visit to North Korea since Francis had previously expressed a wish to do so if it became possible. Moon first raised the idea of ​​a papal visit to the North in 2018 when he revealed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the Pope would be greeted “with enthusiasm” in the officially atheist North. .

___

ROME Italy is deploying 5,300 additional troops and police, cutting back on public transport and sealing off an entire district of Rome to keep the peace at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit.

Police were already in force on Friday as leaders began arriving, and schools in the Italian capital canceled afternoon activities so students could return home before most roadblocks were put. in place. Demonstrations and demonstrations were planned throughout the weekend.

The main security zone was around the cloud-shaped “Nuvola” convention center in the fascist-era EUR district of Rome. But other areas were cordoned off at different times depending on where the leaders were, including around the presidential palace and even the Trevi Fountain.

The economic recovery from COVID-19 and climate change are the two main issues discussed by leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies, who meet in Rome before traveling to Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations conference on the climate.