The tired people of Imran: Bialwal





KARACHI:

The nationwide protests against inflation are a public mandate against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He praised officials and party members for the protests across the country against soaring inflation in the country. Blaming the PTI government’s biased policies for soaring food and fuel prices, President Bilawal said the country resonates with slogans of “Go Niazi, Go”, which is a mandate against the regime that has plunged the country in an economic quagmire.

The call for the release of Imran Khan is heard in every street and neighborhood in the country today, he said according to a statement released by the Bilawal House Media Cell. He commended the district PPP bodies, students, youth and trade union branches in the four provinces, AJK and GilgitBaltistan for successfully staging protests against the rising prices of everyday items. “Imran Khan will be remembered as a person who caused economic disaster in the country,” Bilawal said according to the statement.

Gatherings in Karachi

Addressing a protest rally in Regal Chowk under the Pakistani People’s Party South Karachi, Senator Raza Rabbani said people across the country were protesting against the IMF and the PTI government. He said the rulers have deprived the worker and the poor of their bread. PPP Vice Chair Senator Sherry Rehma said the leaders’ countdown has started as people protest the instability of inflation and government mismanagement.

PPP Sindh secretary general Waqar Mehdi said people took to the streets to protest inflation. We need the old Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Quaid-e-Awam, he said. Senator Shahadat Awan, Javed Naguri, Senator Yousuf Baloch, Khalil Hout, Ashim Mumtaz, Shazia Sanghardi and others also attended the protest and addressed the assembly. Addressing the rally, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah said Bilawal Bhutto called on all parties to come forward and send the incompetent government home.

During a protest rally at the PPP West District, KMC Administrator Murtaza Wahab said the current government has let inflation run free as the poor desperately want to keep their lights on. All the policies of the selected government benefit certain sections, he said. At a rally in Singer Chowrangi in the Korangi PPP district, Senator Taj Haider said PPP would continue the protests until the removal of the selected government.

In Al-Asif Sohrab Goth Square in the East PPP District, Senator Saleem Mandviwala said there is currently a nationwide protest due to Imran Khan’s mismanagement. People are without electricity and gas despite paying huge bills, he said. Meanwhile, during the protest rally in Liaquatabad in the central PPP district, Sindh Minister of Social Affairs Syeda Shehla Raza said Imran Khan’s government had made people’s lives miserable.

Gatherings across Sindh

PPP workers took to the streets of Sindh on Friday at the call of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, scraping Pakistan’s Tehreeke-Insaf government in the coal for plunging the country into a deep economic crisis. Speaking at a protest in Hyderabad, top PPP leader Moula Bux Chandio said Prime Minister Imran Khan seemed remiss about the negative economic and social consequences of his poor governance. “He continues to detonate inflation bombs on the people without realizing the impacts,” Chandio lamented. MP Sharjeel Inam Memon said the protest was a referendum against the Khan government. “Khan himself used to say that if the people witness inflation, they must know that its rulers are thieves.”

He also reminded Khan of how his party announced its support for the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan sit-in against the Muslim League Pakistan-Nawaz government. “But today, when Khan is in power, he orders the police to shoot them.” Thousands of people attended a rally in Larkana district. “Prime Minister Khan should resign, otherwise we will use all options to oust the so-called Tabdeeli Sarkar,” PPP Chairman Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro warned during the protest sit-in in Larkana.

Khursheed Shah, who was recently released from NAB custody, accused Khan during a protest in Sukkur district of blatantly reneging on his promises to the nation to usher in an era of prosperity. Speaking to PPP supporters in Mirpurkhas district, MP Mir Munawar Talpur said Khan’s government had made the prices of essential food and fuel beyond the reach of the poor.

“The Niazi government has broken all the inflation records seen in the past seven decades.” In Tharparkar district, traders observed a strike as PPP workers staged a protest rally. Dr Mahesh Malani said the continuity of the current government did not bode well for the country. He claimed that only the PPP government led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can lift the country out of the quagmire of inflation and poverty.

Pakistan People’s Party Central Information Secretary Parliamrntarinans Shazia Marri organized a camel cart rally of PPP workers and people from her village Berani at the Tando Adam Press Club to protest unprecedented inflation , unemployment and bad government economic policies.

