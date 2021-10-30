Hurdles faces Turkish acquisition of F16 after cancellation of F35 deal

WASHINGTON – US discusses Turkey’s request to buy F-16 fighters after deal for more advanced F-35s canceled after Ankara’s purchase of a missile system Russians, officials said. But the same objections that had blocked Ankara’s acquisition of the F-35s fall on its new request.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 17 that Ankara wanted to buy the cheaper F-16s using the $ 1.4 billion allocated for the canceled F-35 deal.

But a US official said any possible F-16 order could face the same problem that forced the F-35 to be canceled: Turkey’s decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.

The S-400, used to track down and shoot down attacking aircraft, was seen as a threat to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program adopted in several NATO countries.

U.S. defense officials met their Turkish counterparts in Ankara on Wednesday to resolve remaining issues with the F-35 program, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Thursday, saying in a statement that the Pentagon recognized Turkey’s military modernization needs.

The F-16 request could be discussed when US President Joe Biden meets Erdogan on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow which begins on Sunday.

Russian intelligence platform

According to Turkish media, the country wants to buy 40 F-16s and kits to modernize 80 fighter jets from its current fleet.

In 2002, Turkey joined several other NATO allies who agreed to buy the F-35, and five years later it struck a deal to participate in its production, a deal potentially worth several billion dollars for the Turkish industry.

But as the United States prepared to deliver the first two of the 100 planes planned for the Turkish Air Force, Ankara announced in 2017 the purchase of an S-400 battery.

A week after the Turkish Defense Ministry received the first shipment of S-400 components in July 2019, Washington announced the cancellation of Turkey’s F-35 program.

U.S. officials said the presence of the S-400 would allow NATO’s main Russian adversary to gather information about the plane’s crucial stealth capabilities.

Turkey cannot deploy a Russian intelligence gathering platform near where the F-35 program builds, repairs and houses the F-35, the Under Secretary of Defense said at the time. of the Pentagon for the acquisition, Ellen Lord.

Five months later, Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, which is in charge of defense technology imports, for violating US sanctions against Russia.

An aging air force

The move left Turkey with an air force in need of rejuvenation, said Aykan Erdemir, head of the Turkey program of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies think tank.

Turkey definitely needs modern fighters to replace its aging fleet, Erdemir told AFP.

Therefore, this alternative route of supply would be crucial, he said, referring to the F-16.

Addressing the idea of ​​the F-16, Erdogan hinted that he might turn to Russia for fighter jets if rejected by the United States.

But it’s not clear if that would influence Washington.

We urged Turkey at all levels and at every opportunity not to keep the S-400 system and to refrain from purchasing any additional Russian military equipment, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in early October after that Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Opposition to Congress

Any military sale would have to be approved by the US Congress, where anti-Turkish sentiment is strong due to Erdogan’s human rights record.

Echoing the pressures that contributed to the cancellation of the F-35, a group of 11 congressional lawmakers wrote a letter to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday opposing any sale of the F-16 .

We cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-made planes to a treaty ally who continues to behave like an adversary, they said.

Washington and Ankara both run risks in categorically rejecting the other, and Erdogan is likely feeling pressure from both Biden and Putin, Erdemir said.

I don’t think there is an immediate solution to this impasse, and that’s why I think Washington and other European capitals are considering the 2023 elections, hoping that could be a way out, he said. declared, referring to the Turkish elections.