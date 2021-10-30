Prime Minister Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after a “warm meeting” before the G20 | World news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during a “very warm” meeting in Vatican City which lasted for an hour on Saturday, sources said.

The meeting was only scheduled for twenty minutes, but it lasted an hour, sources said. Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving our planet, such as the fight against climate change and the eradication of poverty.

It may be remembered that the last papal visit was in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came.

It was now during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure that the Pope was invited to visit India.

Prime Minister Modi left Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday before the G20. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Minister of Foreign Affairs (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the seat of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 summit. PM Modi will participate today in the opening session of the G20 on the global economy and global health.

He is also expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong.

In the evening, PM is expected to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program. Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

During a briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit to Italy, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that Prime Minister Modi will discuss the economic situation, the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and change climate change with G20 leaders.

Prime Minister Modi met with key leaders of the European Union and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s excellent progress in vaccination against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community based in Italy. PM Modi will be in the Italian capital until October 31. (ANI)