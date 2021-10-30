Narendra Modi holds a very warm meeting with Pope Francis in Rome, invites him to India





During the hour-long meeting, Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet, such as tackling climate change and eradicating poverty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis today in the Vatican. Twitter / PMO India

Vatican City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called Pope Francis at the Vatican and discussed with him issues covering a range of areas of interest, including COVID-19[female[feminine , general global outlook and maintenance of peace and tranquility. This is the very first one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church. A meeting that was only scheduled for twenty minutes lasted an hour! Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet, such as tackling climate change and eradicating poverty, sources said. Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Pope Francis today in the Vatican “I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India, ”the Prime Minister said. pic.twitter.com/CBiopLlFEV ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021 It may be remembered that the last papal visit was in 1999 when Atal Vajpayee was the prime minister and Pope John Paul II had come. It was now during Prime Minister Modis’ tenure that the Pope was invited to visit India, reports YEARS. At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of Vatican City State. Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that the prime minister would have a separate meeting with the Pope. He will meet his holiness one-on-one, he told a press conference in Rome. Tomorrow the Prime Minister will visit His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City, and thereafter he will attend the G20 sessions, where he will also hold other bilateral meetings and we will continue to keep you informed, had said Shringla. In Vatican City, PM arenarendramodi had a meeting with Pope Francis. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/o9OobfIBkL PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021 The meeting could, after some time, be followed by discussions at the delegation level, he said. The Vatican has not set an agenda. I believe the tradition is not to have an agenda when discussing issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that. I’m sure the questions would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us, COVID-19[female[feminine , health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and quiet and this is something that I think would be the general trend of the discussions, the foreign minister added on Friday. (With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/narendra-modi-holds-very-warm-meeting-with-pope-francis-in-rome-invites-him-to-india-10097971.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos