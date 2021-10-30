Presentation of 3 candidates for the post of spokesperson for President Joko Widodo, there is Fahri Hamzah and Tantowi Yahya





Terkini.id, Jakarta – The figure who will replace Fadjroel Rachman to fill the vacant seat of spokesperson for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet been revealed. As is known, Fadjroel Rachman developed a new term after being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, based in Nur Sultan. However, so far the Palace has not named a character who will replace Fadjroel. Read also: Striking! Fadli Zon at the PDIP: The publishers are not only Soekarno, not … During this time, several public figures began to be introduced, even showing themselves as Jokowi’s spokesperson. According to GenPI.co, here are three personalities deemed worthy to fill the vacant post of President Jokowi’s spokesperson: Continue reading the article below 1. Tantowi Yahya Indonesian House of Representatives Commission I member Fadli Zon said Tantowi Yahya was a worthy figure to replace Fadjroel Rachman’s post. Read also: Democrats say the president needs a new spokesperson, Ferdinand: Jokowi spokesperson … “The spokesperson should be someone who has capacity, capacity and integrity,” Faldi Zon said, quoting GenPI.co, on Friday, October 29, 2021. Not only that, party cadre Gerindra also said that the person who will accompany the president must meet several criteria. According to him, the person must be able to control himself, to speak regularly, to control himself, to be sympathetic, empathetic and intellectual. Read also: Officially, the price of PCR is from Rp. 300 to Rp. 275 for the … “The person must also be calm. One of the good ones, for example, is Tantowi Yahya, who is now Ambassador to New Zealand, ”said Fadli Zon. 2. Fahri Hamza Political observer Ujang Komarudin said one of the politicians of the Gelora party, Fahri Hamzah, was worthy of being the spokesperson for President Joko Widodo. Ujang did not deny that the former PKS politician often criticized the government harshly. “Maybe FH (Fahri Hamzah) is the right person even if he criticizes a lot. However, politics is not personal, ”Ujang said. 3. Arief Poyuono Unlike the others, Gerindra party politician Arief Poyuono considers himself worthy of being Jokowi’s spokesperson. Arief said he was ready if appointed to replace Fadjroel as Jokowi’s spokesperson “Which is for sure, if you are asked to be a spokesperson, yes, be prepared,” Arief said. Arief also said his actions were known to President Joko Widodo “So, yes, wait if he believes in me,” hoped Arief Poyuono.

