TLP protest: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation postponed – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation scheduled for Saturday (today) regarding the situation in the country due to the protest organized by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been postponed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to put ulemas and academics in confidence and will meet with a delegation soon, Aaj News reported. The new date of the PM’s address will be revealed soon.

Following the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister would address the nation on Saturday or Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister told participants that “no group or entity will be allowed to disrupt public opinion or use violence to put pressure on the government.”

The meeting noted that the TLP had adopted the violent street unrest ploy on numerous occasions since 2017 and made unrealistic demands each time, only as a tool to gain political strength.

TLP continues its sit-in

Meanwhile, thousands of TLP workers continued their sit-in on Saturday in Wazirabad, awaiting instructions from their leaders to move forward. In addition, traffic and Internet services remained suspended in the city.

Deadly clashes between the police and the TLP

At least four police officers were martyred and several were injured when TLP workers clashed with police near Muridke and Sadhuke on Wednesday.

Heavy clashes erupted after the TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressure the government to accept its demands.

The government did not close the doors to negotiations with the TLP: Sheikh Rashid

Punjab Police Inspector General Rao Sardar said indicted mobs of the banned organization martyred four police officers and injured 263 others.

He claimed that TLP militants were armed with automatic weapons and fired directly at the police. The IGP added that the use of weapons against law enforcement through prohibited attire is a matter of serious concern.

The backdrop

Following the April clashes in which TLP militants blocked highways, railroads and access roads to towns and fought police, authorities arrested their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, and banned the TLP.

Authorities had tried to negotiate with the TLP, which was gathering its supporters outside its headquarters in Lahore, but negotiations failed and the TLP called on supporters from all over Pakistan to converge on the capital Islamabad.

Does the government treat TLP with children’s gloves?

The main arteries to and from Lahore and Islamabad were blocked by shipping containers to prevent protesters from entering the city. The diplomatic enclave of Islamabad, where most of the foreign embassies are located, has also been blocked.

