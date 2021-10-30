Ministers warn that it will be “difficult to make progress” at COP26

Boris Johnson admitted tonight that Xi Jinping had blocked him on a phone call when he begged China to bring forward its “peak” date for broadcasts.

The prime minister spoke to the Chinese president by phone after confirming that he would not be attending the COP26 summit in person – although he will address his fellow world leaders by video link.

China dashed hopes for meaningful progress at the Glasgow summit after re-committing to its old climate goals and not setting any additional ones.

China is the world’s largest emitter of CO2, and its official submission ahead of COP26 reaffirmed its goal of achieving “carbon neutrality” by 2060 and peaking in emissions by 2030.

Speaking to reporters on their way to the G20 summit tonight, Mr Johnson said: “I had a long conversation with President Xi today and reiterated my thanks for what he said. on overseas coal, which is good.

“And I did a few other points. First the time of the peak, and if they will get there. He said 2030. I pushed a bit on the fact that 2025 would be better than 2030.

“I wouldn’t say he committed to it, but the other thing I was an evangelical on was the potential to get away from charcoal.

“He said China depends on it for our national economy. I have said so many times from the UK, going from 80 percent reliance on coal for electricity to one percent today.

“I said when I came to see you in Beijing in 2008 that we were 40 percent dependent on coal and that shows how quickly you can make the transition.”

A Downing Street summary of the phone call with President Xi said Mr Johnson had “acknowledged” China’s plans to tackle climate change.

A spokesperson for Number 10 added: “He underlined the importance for all countries to step up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and take concrete steps to reduce emissions and accelerate the transition to climate change. renewable energies, including the phase-out of coal. “

Downing Street also said the leaders “recognized that there were areas of disagreement and difficulties in bilateral relations” between the two countries.

Mr Johnson “voiced UK concerns over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang”, but the two men “also agreed to cooperate in areas of interest common”.

While China industrialized decades later than Western countries, its growth in recent years – largely fueled by coal – has been so fierce that it has eclipsed almost every other nation. It is now by far the largest emitter in the world (above)

Boris Johnson today urged Xi Jinping to ‘step up’ China’s climate change ambitions

China confirmed President Xi will not attend COP26 summit in person but address counterparts via video link

Downing Street braced for the summit, due to start in Glasgow on Sunday, by lighting up a green arch above the famous number 10 gate

The phone call came after George Eustice warned that it would be “difficult to make progress” at the critical summit amid growing fears that the gathering of world leaders would fail to achieve a major breakthrough .

The Environment Secretary said he was “nervous” whether the summit “crosses the line” when it begins on Sunday.

The main objective of the summit, which will take place from October 31 to November 12, is to persuade countries to agree to take action to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees.

Mr Johnson previously hailed COP26 as a milestone, saying in September that “this is the most important time, I think now, in the history of the planet – because the COP just has to succeed.”

However, expectations now appear to have been dampened, with the PM saying earlier this week that he would be “touch and go” to see if any progress will be made.

Mr Eustice told Sky News that it is always difficult to agree on big changes at large-scale events involving many countries.

He said: “These events, because these are big multilateral events with many countries, it is often difficult to move forward.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard on our agenda, which gets more and more countries to commit to net zero by mid-century, securing commitments on decarbonization of transportation, especially the electrification of cars.

“And in my case, working pretty hard on a forest package, mobilizing funding and getting agreement on reducing and stopping the net loss of forests around the world.

“So I’m optimistic about these programs. But still, obviously, when we’re in the final days of preparation, you worry about whether you’re going to get things beyond the line, some chords beyond the line.

“There is more to do at the summit itself. I am optimistic but it is, as the Prime Minister said, touch and go.

Mr Johnson said on Monday he was “worried” that the COP26 summit could end in failure.

The Prime Minister said that an agreement between world leaders on reducing harmful emissions “can be reached”, but that it will be “very, very difficult”.

Mr Johnson said he feared the UN summit would “go wrong” and be “touch and go” if a deal can be reached.

The UK has laid out a plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and is urging other countries to follow suit.

The Prime Minister’s comments came after reports last week that Alok Sharma, the president of COP26, was angry with Mr Johnson for calling the summit a watershed moment for the planet.

Mr Sharma has been claimed to be “raging” at the Prime Minister for creating expectations amid Cabinet fears it was a “wet firecracker”.

Some ministers considered the government’s message ahead of the summit to be overly optimistic and “completely out of hand”. Mr Sharma’s allies have denied he was angry with the prime minister.