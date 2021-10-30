Boris Johnson provides update on Queen’s health, says monarch is in “very good shape”

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

The PM said he had spoken to the monarch, after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she would only take on “clerical duties”

The Queen is in very good shape, Boris Johnson insisted today after the 95-year-old monarch was advised to rest for the next two weeks.

The PM revealed he had spoken to the monarch, after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she would only take on clerical duties.

It is understood that Mr Johnson spoke to the Queen as part of his normal weekly audience with the Monarch on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson told Channel 4 News at the G20 summit in Rome: I have spoken to Her Majesty and her in very good shape.

She just needs to take the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing.

I think the whole country wishes him luck.

Speaking to ITV News, the Prime Minister added: I have spoken to Her Majesty as I do every week in the course of my work. She appears to be in very good shape.

Her doctors told her she needs to rest and I think we need to respect that and understand that.

Everyone wishes him the best.

The development came last night after the Queen underwent tests at the hospital last week and canceled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

But the head of state still has the "firm intention" to lead the nation to honor the country's war dead on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised her to continue resting for at least the next two weeks.

“Doctors have indicated that Her Majesty may continue to undertake light and clerical duties during this period, including some virtual hearings, but not make any official visits.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means that she will not be able to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13th.

“However, the Queen’s firm intention remains to be present for the National Remembrance Service on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.”

On Friday afternoon, she recorded her speech at COP26 for the United Nations climate change conference which opens Monday in Glasgow.











She was scheduled to host a reception for world leaders on Monday evening. Prince Charles is due to organize events at COP26 and the G20 summit in Rome, which begins this morning.

The Queen appeared cheerful and in good spirits when she hosted a virtual presentation ceremony on Thursday, presenting the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry 2020 to poet David Constantine.

Speaking from Windsor Castle on a video call, she joked with the writer at Buckingham Palace, saying about her award "Are you putting it in a closet?









It was announced last Wednesday that the Queen had “reluctantly” accepted medical advice for rest and canceled her trip to Northern Ireland which was due to begin that day.

But it later emerged that she had spent the night in hospital when the Sun newspaper reported that the monarch was admitted to King Edwards VII Hospital in central London on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed she had undergone “preliminary inquiries” during her first overnight stay in a medical facility in eight years.