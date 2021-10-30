Johnson denies UK policies undermine green targets Press Telegram

What’s new in 20 summit groups in Rome:

ROME British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that his government’s policies on coal and air travel undermine his message that the world must break away from fossil fuels.

Johnson is hosting world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland for Sunday’s United Nations Climate Summit and hopes to improve his efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

But at home, his government plans to cut taxes on domestic air tickets this week and approve Britain’s first deep mine in decades.

Johnson said on Saturday that Britain’s pledge to cut carbon dioxide emissions was one of the “strongest” of any country.

“People can see what Britain has done,” Johnson said in Rome, where he is attending the G-20 summit. “When I was a child, 80% of our electricity came from hydrocarbons”, but by 2035, “our electricity production will be completely free from hydrocarbons. We are in Europe. The most ambitious country.

“By 2030, we say there will be no more hydrocarbon internal combustion engines for new cars. It is a very ambitious timetable.

Rome US President Joe Biden arrives at the 20 Summits in Rome, is greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, then takes a “family photo” with other world leaders that I did.

Biden shook hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will hold a bilateral meeting at the United Nations Climate Summit in Scotland, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who met on Friday.

Biden was placed by the organizer on the far left of the stage in the front row, where he spoke warmly to African Union President Felix Tshisekedi. The United States recently negotiated a contract for the African Union to purchase Moderna COVID-19 for the first time.

Rome British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the arrival of his “family photo” at the Group 20 summit in Rome.

When Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by the bilateral conference, other leaders had already gathered on a raised platform in front of the flag line. Some of the waiting leaders made humorous jokes at the latecomers.

Johnson greeted US President Joe Biden with a call to “Hey Joe”.

Johnson stood behind French President Emmanuel Macron as Britain and France scramble over fishing licenses. The two exchanged fake fighting fist bumps, but did not appear to be speaking to each other.

Other leaders slammed their fists, shook hands and greeted “Namaste”. Macron gave Biden a two-handed clasp with a forearm pad.

The leaders were accompanied by a group of medics, firefighters and other frontline workers who were applauded by politicians gathered to take photos.

Indian Prime Minister of Vatican City Narendra Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit the country after the 2017 visit plan collapsed.

Modi invited him to a long meeting at the Vatican on Saturday, then attended the Group 20 summit in Rome.

Modi wrote in the tweet: I have had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and have invited him to India as well. “

The official Vatican statement simply stated that Modi’s visit to the Vatican Secretary of State was easy, “a sincere relationship between the Holy See and India has been discussed.”

Francis wanted to visit India and Bangladesh in 2017. After long negotiations with the Indian government, Francis instead traveled to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

British Prime Minister of ROME Boris Johnson said the UK will donate 20 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to developing countries as part of an effort to share vaccines with highly deficient countries .

Johnson announced on his arrival in Rome for a summit of a group of 20 leaders starting on Saturday.

The UK says 10 million doses have been sent to a UN-sponsored COVAX vaccine sharing program, with an additional 10 million doses in the coming weeks.

They join the 10 million doses already provided and are part of the UK’s commitment to share 100 million doses with the poorest countries by mid-2022.

Johnson urged clubs of economic powers to promote immunization worldwide by the end of 2022: “Our top priority as the G20 is to promote the rapid, equitable and global distribution of vaccines. That must be it. “

The UK and other wealthy countries have been accused of stockpiling more vaccines than they need, but some countries, especially Africa, have little or no vaccine. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the World Health Organization’s envoy for health, urged G20 countries to speed things up and airlift unused doses to the developing world.

British leaders also want the G20 to focus its efforts on climate change as it prepares to host the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Sunday.