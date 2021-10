Prime Minister Modi invites Pope Francis to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked Pope Francis to visit India, an important opening for the head of the Catholic Church who has long sought an official invitation to the predominantly Hindu country.

Modi, 71, invited Francis to a meeting at the Vatican on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. “I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India,” Modi said on Twitter after the interviews. The 84-year-old Pope has publicly stated that he wants to visit India. The Vatican even had a plan for a papal trip several years ago, according to religious news site Crux. “Thank you very much for your visit. I am happy, I am very happy,” Francis said with a smile as he grabbed Modi’s hand at the end of the visit, according to images released by the Vatican. Modi replied: “I would love to see you in India.” François, leader of the 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, hopes to push the defense of religious freedom in the second most populous country in the world. Activists say religious minorities in India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party (BJP) came to power in 2014. While Muslims, who make up around 14% of the population, have been the hardest hit, Christians, who make up just over 2%, have also seen an increase in reported violent attacks. The last papal visit to India was made by Pope John Paul II in 1999. ‘Cordial’ Saturday’s visit to the Vatican was Francis and Modi’s first meeting. A senior official in the prime minister’s office told AFP that the “very warm” talks – scheduled to last 20 minutes – lasted nearly an hour. In an unusually short note, the Vatican described it as “a brief conversation” in which “the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.” Saturday’s visit to the Vatican was the first meeting between Pope Francis and Indian Prime Minister Modi. VATICAN MEDIA / AFP document Modi’s office said the leaders discussed “tackling climate change and eradicating poverty.” There was no mention of the issue of the red religious freedom button. Under the pretext that Christians are seeking to forcibly convert Hindus, more than 300 violent incidents have been recorded this year, according to a report by an NGO group released this month. This included a reported attack on a house of prayer by around 200 members of the BJP and Hindu groups in northern Uttarakhand state in early October. The local BJP leader said the house of prayer was organizing “suspicious gatherings”. At least three BJP-led states have passed legislation to prevent “forced conversions” and dozens of people have been arrested. Others plan to follow suit, including Karnataka, where priests have demonstrated. Modi’s government denies having a Hindu agenda and insists that people of all religions have equal rights. AFP 2021

