Politics
Xi reaffirms China’s commitment to green, low-carbon development
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed that China’s determination to accelerate green and low-carbon development is unwavering and that China will honor its commitment.
President Xi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country will host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.
According to Xi, China’s goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and a series of vigorous initiatives to increase its nationally determined contribution involve a broad and deep economic and social transformation of the country, which requires progressive and meticulous efforts.
Expressing support for Britain’s role as COP26 chair, Xi told Johnson that the conference should adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and push countries to turn their lofty ambitions into concrete actions.
Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is seeing many twists and turns as the global economic recovery is still on shaky ground, Xi stressed that there are both opportunities and challenges for Sino-UK relations.
As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s major economies, China and the UK should maintain good communication, strengthen cooperation and contribute to the global fight against the pandemic, improve global governance and achieve development and prosperity, Xi said.
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level between the two countries. The Chinese president called on the two sides to seize the opportunities, meet the challenges and work together to keep Sino-British relations on track in the long term.
For Sino-British relations to achieve healthy development, Xi stressed that mutual trust is the foundation, understanding is the prerequisite, and managing differences well is the key.
He said China views Sino-British relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and hopes the British side will respect the facts and take a comprehensive and objective view of China’s development path and system.
A visitor tries tea products from the UK at the Third China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, Nov. 7, 2020. / Xinhua
Sino-UK trade and investment overcame the impact of the pandemic to develop against the tide, proving once again that Sino-UK cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win, Xi said.
He added that China wants the British side to export more quality products to China and expand cooperation in areas such as health, green development, digital economy, finance and innovation.
President Xi also expressed hope that the British side will provide fair, equitable and non-discriminatory treatment to Chinese companies, saying China will also provide convenience to British companies in China.
The two sides should seize the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to strengthen sports cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, Xi said.
He also urged both sides to practice true multilateralism and called on the UK side to participate in the Global Development Initiative in order to give momentum to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. .
Johnson said he values bilateral ties, noting that the two sides need to strengthen frank dialogue and friendly cooperation.
The British side is willing to deepen cooperation with China in economic and trade, education, clean energy and other fields, and provide an open business environment for Chinese enterprises; and invites Chinese companies to invest and cooperate in the UK, he added.
The British Prime Minister also congratulated China on the success of the first part of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, adding that the United Kingdom looks forward to maintaining close communication with China on the issues. linked to global climate change and biodiversity conservation. , and work to promote balanced and sustainable development around the world.
