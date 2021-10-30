Xi reaffirms China’s commitment to green, low-carbon development

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed that China’s determination to accelerate green and low-carbon development is unwavering and that China will honor its commitment.

President Xi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country will host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.

According to Xi, China’s goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and a series of vigorous initiatives to increase its nationally determined contribution involve a broad and deep economic and social transformation of the country, which requires progressive and meticulous efforts.

Expressing support for Britain’s role as COP26 chair, Xi told Johnson that the conference should adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and push countries to turn their lofty ambitions into concrete actions.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is seeing many twists and turns as the global economic recovery is still on shaky ground, Xi stressed that there are both opportunities and challenges for Sino-UK relations.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s major economies, China and the UK should maintain good communication, strengthen cooperation and contribute to the global fight against the pandemic, improve global governance and achieve development and prosperity, Xi said.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level between the two countries. The Chinese president called on the two sides to seize the opportunities, meet the challenges and work together to keep Sino-British relations on track in the long term.

For Sino-British relations to achieve healthy development, Xi stressed that mutual trust is the foundation, understanding is the prerequisite, and managing differences well is the key.

He said China views Sino-British relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and hopes the British side will respect the facts and take a comprehensive and objective view of China’s development path and system.