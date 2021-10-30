Boris Johnson tells Macron he has bigger fish to whip than trawlers as he braces for G20 clash

BORIS Johnson warned Emmanuel Macron that he had “a bigger fish to whip” than to wage war with the trawlers.

The prime minister has threatened legal action over the fishing dispute within days as he prepares for a clash with the French president at the G20 summit in Rome.

7 Boris Johnson seems to be pretending to charge Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome Credit: AP

7 Boris Johnson tells Emmanuel Macron he has ‘bigger fish to whip’ ahead of G20 summit in Rome Credit: AP

But Boris insisted the fishing line was “overshadowed” by the climate change agenda due to be tackled in the coming days.

Mr Johnson and Mr Macron showed friendship as they banged their fists at a meeting in the Italian capital this morning.

Boris arrived late for a photo of the leaders and made his way towards Macron at the top of the stairs.

The head of the port of Calais has already warned that Britain risks a “catastrophe” if Mr. Macron blocks British trawlers from French ports.

France last night begged the rest of the EU to join its fishing war against Britain as punishment for Brexit.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Brussels must join its campaign against the UK to keep the bloc united.

FISH FURY

Macron’s deputy wrote an explosive letter to Eurocrat leader Ursula von der Leyen urging her to act.

The G20 summit begins today four months after Mr Macron and Mr Johnson clashed at the G7 Brexit summit.

Ask by The I About meeting the French leader again, Mr Johnson said: “This time it’s about fish rather than sausages, I don’t know if it’s an improvement.

“In fact, there are bigger fish to whip, everyone knows that. Am I worried about this?

“The answer is no.”

In a series of aired interviews, the British Prime Minister said the world could be heading into a new “dark age” if it fails to tackle global warming and called on the world’s major economies to do more to reduce emissions.

He told the BBC that his “priority” was to “tackle the greatest threat to humanity, and that is climate change”.

And in an interview with Sky News, he said the fishing line was “a small beer, insignificant, compared to the threat to humanity we face.”

Boris has warned Britain could trigger legal repercussions in the post-Brexit trade deal next week because of its dispute with France.

If France breaks the Brexit trade deal, we will obviously have to take action to defend the UK’s interests, he told Sky News.

When asked if he would rule out triggering the dispute settlement mechanism next week, Mr Johnson added: No, of course not, I’m not ruling that out.

In a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, French Prime Minister Mr Castex wrote: It is essential to make it clear to Europeans that honoring their commitments is not negotiable and that it is harder to leave the EU than to stay.

The threat sparked fury in Downing Street and a backlash from Tory MPs.

Anthony Mangnall, on behalf of the fishing community of Brixham, hit back: This is totally unacceptable.

The French should not behave this way.

We are happy to work with them, but not if they behave this way.

Germany and Brussels have already slapped President Macron in the face and urged him not to drag the EU into a new feud.

The French leader has further increased tensions by saying the fishing is a test of Britain’s global credibility and accused Britain of backtracking on Brexit commitments.

He told the Financial Times: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, that’s not a big sign. of your credibility. “

Meanwhile, as authorities across the Channel indicted a British captain for fishing in their waters without a license, Mr Johnson vowed to do whatever is necessary to protect our fisherman from the French.

NAVY ON STANDBY

And the Royal Navy has been put on hold.

In May, the Prime Minister sent two Navy patrol boats, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to protect Jersey after French ships blocked the port.

He will now tell Mr Macron today to put the brakes on his goby ministers to avoid an all-out fishing war as the two leaders come face to face for a showdown at the G20 summit.

As tensions threaten to boil over, the prime minister has said he will try to force the French president to step back from the brink. But he warned the boastful French that he was ready to do anything to protect our fishing boats.

And the rampaging British ministers threatened to bog down French fishing vessels in bureaucracy, including forcing them to land their catches on our shores if Paris refused to back down.

Made like a s-kipper By Amir Razavi, in Le Havre, France FRANCE sparked more fury yesterday as a captain of an impounded British scallop trawler was accused of unauthorized fishing. As the bitter cross-Channel trade war escalated, he was trapped on the ship with his crew unsure of when they would be released. The bearded man, stunned by the publicity, has received a subpoena but will not appear in court until next August and faces a fine of 63,000 people if found guilty. It is claimed that his vessel Cornelis Gert Jan fished in the French exclusive economic zone without a license. The crew were ordered to stay on the boat in Le Havre, for their own safety. One of them smiled as he collected Union Jack mugs and a bottle of scotch from supporters. The highly controversial move comes after Foreign Minister Liz Truss summoned French Ambassador Catherine Colonna to her office and Paris lambasted the government.

Speaking on the plane to Rome last night, Mr Johnson said: We will do whatever is necessary to secure the UK’s interest. The Prime Minister has vowed to face Mr Macron in Rome today and will urge his counterpart to remember that Britain is a close ally of France, not an enemy.

But suddenly Mr Johnson said: We are concerned that there is a violation of the terms of the trade cooperation agreement. He added: Obviously, we will stand ready to take appropriate action.

He and Mr. Macron are meeting, with US President Joe Biden, to discuss the crisis in Iran.

The couple will then reunite again on Sunday when Mr Johnson is expected to confront Mr Macron over Frances’ behavior.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, meanwhile, warned two people could play the game as he threatened to ban French boats and tie his trawlers to paperwork.

He also suggested that Mr Macron had let the fishing wars break out to play French nationalist voters ahead of next year’s elections.

7 Mr Johnson, seen at the Coliseum in Rome this morning, has threatened possible legal action over the fishing line as early as next week Credit: Getty

7 World leaders gathered in Rome for G20 summit Credit: AP

7 France seeks reinforcements in its fishing line with Great Britain Credit: Reuters

7 Britain threatened to ban French boats and tie its trawlers to bureaucracy Credit: Reuters