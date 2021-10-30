Climate protesters block road near Rome summit

The latest information on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:

ROME A few dozen protesters demanding government leaders take sharp action on climate change were swept away by police from the main boulevard near the site of the G-20 summit in Rome.

Hours before leaders of the United States, Britain, France and other economic powers arrived on Saturday for the start of the two-day rally, activists blocked the road, holding banners, including one that said, From Rome to Glasgow, your solutions are the problem.

On Sunday evening, many G-20 leaders will travel to Glasgow, Scotland for a crucial climate summit.

When the protesters refused to move, police picked them up and moved them onto a side road, where the protesters continued to lie or sit on the sidewalk, blocking traffic.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday worried that the climate meeting could see leaders breaking their promises, leaving humanity facing a catastrophic rise in global temperatures.

___

ROME The French Presidency said European Union leaders will meet with African leaders with the aim of further supporting the continent’s poorest economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The informal meeting later Saturday will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the French Embassy in Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

Macron told reporters on Friday that he expects the G-20 to confirm an additional $ 100 billion to support African economies.

The money would be provided through the reallocation to African countries of certain Special Drawing Rights, a foreign exchange tool used to help finance imports issued by the International Monetary Fund and initially intended to go to advanced economies.

Meeting participants will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel, as well as African Union President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The South African and Senegalese heads of state, Cyril Ramaphosa and Macky Sall, will participate by videoconference, said the Elysee.

___

ROME British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that his government’s policies on coal and air travel undermine his message that the world must wean itself off from fossil fuels.

Johnson will host world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland for a United Nations climate summit on Sunday and wants them to step up their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But at home, his government cut the tax on domestic air fares this week, and he is considering whether or not to approve the UK’s first deep coal mine in decades.

Johnson said on Saturday that Britain’s pledge to cut carbon dioxide emissions was one of the strongest of any country.

People can see what Britain has done, Johnson said in Rome, where he is attending a G-20 summit. When I was a child, 80% of our electricity came from hydrocarbons, but by 2035, we will no longer have any hydrocarbons in our electricity production. Were the most ambitious country in Europe.

“By 2030, we were saying that we will no longer have hydrocarbon internal combustion engines for new cars. It is a very, very ambitious timetable.

___

ROME US President Joe Biden was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after arriving at the site of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, before joining other world leaders for a family photo.

Biden shook hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom he is expected to have a bilateral meeting at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Scotland, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he met on Friday.

Biden was placed by the organizers on the far left of the stage in the front row, where he spoke warmly with African Union President Flix Tshisekedi. The United States recently negotiated an agreement for the African Union to purchase doses of Moderna COVID-19 for the first time.

___

ROME British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived late for the leaders’ family photo at the Group of 20 summit in Rome.

Other leaders had already gathered on an elevated platform in front of a row of flags when Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked out of a bilateral meeting. Some of the standby leaders gave humorous reprimands to the laggards.

Johnson greeted US President Joe Biden with a call from Hey, Joe as he took his place.

Johnson stood behind French President Emmanuel Macron, amid a dispute between the UK and France over fishing licenses. The two exchanged a fake, combative punch but did not appear to be speaking to each other.

Other leaders banged their fists, shook hands, or greeted the namaste. Macron gave Biden a two-handed clasp accompanied by a slap on the forearm.

The leaders were joined for photos by a group of medics, firefighters and other frontline workers, who were applauded by the assembled politicians.

___

VATICAN CITY Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit the country, after plans for a visit in 2017 collapsed.

Modi made the invitation on Saturday during a long meeting at the Vatican before heading to the Group of 20 summit in Rome.

In a tweet, Modi wrote: I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India.

The official Vatican statement only says that Modis’ visit with the Vatican Secretary of State was brief and that cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.

Francis had hoped to visit India and Bangladesh in 2017. After negotiations with the Indian government dragged on, Francis instead traveled to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

___

British Prime Minister of ROME Boris Johnson said the UK will donate 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to developing countries as part of efforts to share vaccines with countries that lack them cruelly.

Johnson made the announcement when he arrived in Rome for a Group of 20 leaders’ summit, which begins on Saturday.

The UK says 10 million doses have been sent to the UN-backed COVAX vaccine sharing program, with 10 million more to follow in the coming weeks.

They join the 10 million doses that have already been delivered and are part of Britain’s pledge to share 100 million doses with countries most in need by mid-2022.

Johnson urged the club of economic powers to push to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022, saying our first priority as the G-20 must be to continue the rapid, equitable and global distribution of vaccines.

Britain and other wealthy countries have been accused of hoarding more vaccines than they need, while some countries, particularly in Africa, have little or none at all. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, envoy for health from the World Health Organization, urged G-20 countries to speed things up and airlift unused doses to the developing world.

The British leader also hopes to focus G-20 minds on climate commitments as he prepares to host a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Sunday.