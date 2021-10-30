Modi in India urges Pope to surrender after 2017 plan collapses





ROME Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a papal visit in 2017 failed. I would love to see you in India, ”Modi told Francis as he bid him farewell after an unusually long 55-minute audience in the Vatican. For my part, it would be an honor to receive you there. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the invitation was to come and visit at an early date and was gladly accepted. Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit, and his visit to the Vatican marks the first time in more than 20 years that an Indian leader has met a pope. India is home to Asia’s second-largest Catholic population after the Philippines, but the roughly 18 million Catholics make up a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of 1.3 billion. Religious tensions continued to escalate after Modis’ hard-line Hindu nationalist government returned to power for a second term in 2019, with attacks on Muslims and Christians. A d The official Vatican statement made no mention of the invitation or the content of Modi’s meeting with the pontiff. He only said that Modis’ visit with the Vatican Secretary of State was brief and cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed. Francis had hoped to visit India and Bangladesh in 2017. After negotiations with the Indian government dragged on, Francis instead traveled to Bangladesh and Myanmar. On his return to Rome from this trip, Francis admitted that he had wanted to go to India, but that the proceedings have lengthened and time is running out. “ But he said it was actually providential “because visiting India requires a trip: you have to go south, center, east, west, north for the various cultures of the India “. He said at the time that he was hoping to go in 2018 if I’m still alive! “ There has never been an official explanation as to why the trip collapsed. But religious tensions have intensified since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party swept national elections in 2014 and elected Modi as the country’s prime minister. Minorities in the country, especially Muslims who make up around 14% of the population, have been targeted by Hindu groups linked to the Modis party. Christians have also been attacked and churches targeted. A d Modi’s Saturday meeting with Francis that the Vatican closed to independent media, citing coronavirus restrictions, appeared warm based on Vatican photographs Modi tweeted showing the two men repeatedly kissing. Thank you very much for your visit, “Francis told Modi in English, holding hands, according to the Vatican video of the meeting. I am happy. During the meeting, Modi gave Francis a silver candelabra and a book, The Climate Climb: India’s strategy, actions and Achievements. will become a garden. “ ___ Hussain reported from Srinagar, India.

