Politics
Boris Johnson and Emanuel Macron meet in the middle of English Channel fishing
Boris Johnson says he is ready to take action against the French government as the post-Brexit fishing line worsens.
French fleets have again threatened to block ports and the Channel Tunnel, while ministers in Paris have warned they could slow border controls and even cut energy supplies in retaliation.
Johnson says he will do whatever is necessary to protect British interests, a sign that the row may be far from over.
The spat revolves around licenses for small fishing vessels in UK waters, which are only issued if the vessels can demonstrate a history of exploitation in the area.
Dozens of French applications were rejected because, according to British officials, there was insufficient supporting evidence.
But Paris accused its counterparts in London of going back on a contentious element of the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union.
French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times: When you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what has been decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a great sign of your credibility.
Mr Macron is a candidate for the April 2022 election, so some commentators have speculated that his intransigent stance was driven by domestic political politics.
But there appears to be a concerted effort within the French government to secure concessions from the UK.
Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to encourage Brussels to support Paris’ position against London, according to The Telegraph.
A leaked letter urged the European Union to use the levers at its disposal and to clarify that honoring the commitments made is not negotiable and that leaving the Union is more damaging than staying there.
Thusday, French authorities seized one British trawler and issued warnings to another, a move widely seen as further escalation of the conflict.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took the rare step of ordering the summons of an envoy from the allied nations as she called Catherine Colonna, French Ambassador to the UK, to the Foreign Office on Friday afternoon to challenge her on Frances’ position.
Downing Street has said he will not comment on Mr Macron’s final remarks, but confirmed he and Mr Johnson are due to meet at the G20 summit this weekend.
Boris Johnson, who admitted that there was currently turbulence in Anglo-French relations, told reporters he was perplexed as to what was going on and claimed that Paris’ behavior could be in violation of the British Brexit deal with the EU.
Speaking to reporters on the flight to the G20 in Rome, he urged British fishermen to be confident in their legal activities as he pledged action against any violation of their right to fish.
A French fisheries leader today reiterated threats to block lorries on their way to the UK if the stalemate is not resolved, signaling that this could happen from Tuesday.
President and president of the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, Jean-Marc Puissesseau declared: If no agreement is found, it will be a tragedy, it will be a disaster in your country because the trucks will not cross (the frontier).
I think this is a ridiculous point and I hope the British will find an agreement, a solution to get out of this point.
