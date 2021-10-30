PM Modi meets Pope Francis and discusses “wide range of issues”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet by tackling climate change and reducing poverty in their very first one-on-one meeting. Modi invited François, who became head of the Catholic Church in 2013, to visit India. The last papal visit to India was in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came. The meeting between Modi and the Pope which was only scheduled for 20 minutes lasted an hour, sources said. The prime minister’s office said it has discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet, such as tackling climate change and eradicating poverty. At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of Vatican City State. Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that the Vatican had not set an agenda for the meeting. I believe the tradition is not to have an agenda when discussing issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that, he said. I’m sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the broad global outlook and issues that are important to all of us, COVID-19, health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquility and this is something which, I think, would be the general tendency of the discussions, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/10/30/pm-modi-meets-pope-francis-discusses-a-wide-range-of-issues.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos