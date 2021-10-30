UK could spark dispute with EU over French fish fishing: PM Boris Johnson, Europe News & Top Stories





ROME (AFP) – Britain said on Saturday (October 30) that it was not ruling out invoking a tool for the Brexit dispute with the EU for the first time, after France threatened back-to-back trade retaliation over fishing rights. “No, of course not, I’m not ruling that out,” Boris Johnson told Sky News in Rome on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) summit, where he is due to hold a brief meeting with the French president. Emmanuel Macron. “But what I think everyone wants to see is cooperation between the European allies and Emmanuel Macron,” he added. “And I share a common perspective (with them) which is that climate change is a disaster for humanity and that we have the tools to deal with it,” he said, ahead of the UN summit. COP26 which begins Sunday in Glasgow. France is furious that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued permits to certain French boats to fish in their waters after Brexit. Britain’s divorce from the European Union is governed by a pact called the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (ACT), which London and Paris accuse each other of having violated. The ATT allows Britain or the EU to trigger a dispute settlement process, which has yet to be tested since Brexit came into full force earlier this year. France has warned that unless the licenses are approved, it will ban British vessels from unloading their catches in French ports from next week and impose controls on all products imported from Britain into France. Britain in turn warned on Friday that it could put new controls in place on all EU fishing vessels. Mr Macron said Britain’s “credibility” was at stake in the dispute, accusing London of ignoring the ATT agreed upon after years of torturous negotiations. “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility”, a- he told the Financial Times. In his interview with Sky, Mr Johnson retorted: “If there is a (French) breach of the treaty or if we believe there is a breach of the treaty, then we will do what is necessary to protect the interests. British.” But in preparation for COP26, he stressed that all parties need to keep their minds on the bigger picture. The fisheries dispute “is frankly a small beer, insignificant, compared to the threat to humanity we face,” Mr Johnson said.

