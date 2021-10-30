US commission concerned about Turkish threats against Kurdish-led fighters in Syria





ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The official US commission charged with monitoring religious rights and freedoms around the world on Saturday expressed concerns over Turkish threats to launch a new operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“The USCIRF is deeply concerned by reports of possible new Turkish encroachment on northern Syria,” wrote the president of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (UCIRF), Nadine Maenza, in a press release published on social networks.

“Turkey’s escalation of military action seriously endangers Christians and other communities already devastated by Turkey’s and ISIS campaigns,” she added. President of USCIRF @NadineMaenza: “USCIRF is deeply concerned by reports of a possible new Turkish encroachment on northern Syria. Turkey’s escalation of military action puts Christians and other communities already devastated by Turkey’s and ISIS’s campaigns at serious risk. – USCIRF (@USCIRF) October 30, 2021 In the statement, USCIRF urged the US government “to immediately engage with Turkey to cease all activities negatively impacting religious and ethnic minorities in northern and eastern Syria.”

There are now fears that Turkey will launch another offensive operation against the SDF after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned earlier this month that his country’s military would eliminate all “threats” in northern Syria after a guided missile attack reportedly killed two Turkish servicemen from Tel Rifaat. police in the Azaz region in Syria.

The chairman of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (CDS), Ilham Ahmed, Recount Hawar News Agency (ANHA) on Thursday that the areas around Tel Rifaat, Kobani or Manbij could be the next targets of a Turkish operation.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Turkey deployed hundreds of additional troops in northern Syria for a possible attack on the SDF. On October 21, the United States called on all parties to respect the ceasefires in force after a Turkish drone destroyed a vehicle in the Kurdish town of Kobani in northern Syria. Two days later, in the same town, another Turkish drone target a second vehicle.

Ankara has conducted three cross-border military operations in Syria to date. These were Operation Euphrates Shield (August 2016-March 2017) in northern Aleppo, Operation Olive Branch (January 2018-March 2018) in Afrin and Operation Peace Spring (October 2019) in an area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye. However, it is unlikely that Turkey will launch a new operation without the Russian or American green light.

Turkey’s first two operations were coordinated with Russia, while the Trump administration gave the green light to Operation Peace Spring launched in October 2019, following a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

After Turkey carried out a cross-border attack in northeastern Syria, Russia and the United States concluded their separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, which allowed Turkish troops to control the area. between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serikaniye).

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with US President Biden at the UN climate conference COP26 on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, according to the Daily Sabah reported.

It is highly likely that the two will discuss Ankara’s concerns about the SDF and US concerns about Turkey’s 2019 purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, after which Washington blocked sales of F-35 aircraft to Turkey.



