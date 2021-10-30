Boris Johnson brutally berates Macron’s threats to the UK “THEY are violating the deal!” | Politics | New





Boris Johnson seemed rather dismissive of Emmanuel Macron’s warnings that France is ready to retaliate unless the UK does an about-face on the number of fishing licenses issued to French vessels. Paris and London have been at loggerheads for more than a month after French vessels complained about the lack of permits granted to fish in UK Brexit waters. But speaking ahead of this weekend’s G20 meeting in Rome, the prime minister told Laura Kuenssberg that France’s demands were “overshadowed” by the challenge of climate change.

Johnson said: “The things that unite England and France are far more important than those that divide us. “We will obviously be working very closely with our friends and partners to get to the bottom of the issues. “We are a little worried that France is on the verge of violating or is already in violation of the trade and cooperation agreement that we have concluded. “But all of these questions are overshadowed by the agenda that Emmanuel Macron and I, and Angela Merkel, and Mario Draghi and all the leaders are facing today.” JUST IN: Biden tackles special UK relationship as he supports MACRON amid fishing line

Mr Macron dealt a serious blow to Anglo-French relations ahead of the G20 summit after questioning Britain’s “credibility” over the ongoing dispute. France has claimed that the UK has so far failed to fully implement the terms of the Brexit trade deal reached last year. But the UK government insisted that the licenses were issued to anyone who could provide UK authorities with the necessary proof that their ships had previously worked in UK waters. Mr Johnson continued: “We can go on and do the things that matter to both of us and make sure we work together to solve the big problems facing the world. READ MORE: Control the French! EU warned Article 16 ‘will be triggered’ if Macron is left unchecked

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to encourage Brussels to support Paris’ position against London. France has threatened to block British boats in its ports and tighten controls on vessels if the problem of the lack of licenses for small French vessels to fish in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday. Mr Castex urged the EU to use the “levers at its disposal” to insist on the need to “respect” the Brexit agreement on fisheries and to show that “leaving the Union is more damaging than leaving the Union. stay there “. But Jean-Marc Puissesseau, president and president of the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, called the argument “ridiculous” by urging both parties to reduce discussions on threats and reprisals.

